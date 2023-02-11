ROFF — The Roff High School girls basketball team limited Mill Creek to a single point in the third quarter of a 53-28 victory over the Lady Bullfrogs in a Class B District Tournament contest Thursday night at Roff High School.
Coach Trent Storts’ club improved to 8-16 and will face Coleman in a district title game at 6 p.m. Saturday, back in Roff.
Mill Creek ends the season at 8-16.
Roff started off strong, grabbing a 17-4 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Tigers led 27-14 at halftime.
Roff then outscored the Lady Bullfrogs 15-1 in the third period to pull away.
Sophomore Sophie Eldred led the RHS attack with a game-best 17 points. She sank three 3-point shots. Senior Chloe Eldred followed with 16 points.
Shelbey Ensey, Brianna Bess and Cailey Hill all added five points each. Bess, Hill and Breana Britt all sank 3-point field goals for the home team.
Mill Creek got 11 points from Brighton Lanier, who sank a pair of triples. Cada Newton was next with seven points.
Moyers edges Tupelo at Kiowa
KIOWA — The Tupelo High School girls basketball team was slow getting out of the blocks and saw a late rally fall just short in a tough 42-39 loss to a talented Moyers team in the Class B District Tournament at Kiowa High School.
Tupelo finished its season at 6-18, while Moyers advanced at 17-8.
“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted to and had some key players in foul trouble early, so that kind of put us behind the 8-ball right away,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines. “I was extremely proud of the fight we showed in the second half. We just came up a little short. It was one of those games that was very winnable, we just didn’t make enough plays to get it done.”
Tupelo trailed 11-2 after the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime. The Lady Tigers took over in the second half and outscored MHS Tigers 13-10 in the third period and 16-12 in the fourth before falling short.
Senior Kylee Watson led Tupelo with 13 points. Freshman Kayle Watson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 points, while junior Isabella Neal — who also drained two 3-point baskets — just missed double figures with nine. Sophomore Jody Sutterfield contributed six points for Tupelo.
Jayde Booth paced the Moyers Lady Tigers with 15 points, including a pair of triples. Abby Higginbottom was right behind with 14 points. Becca Napier sank two 3-pointers for her six points.
