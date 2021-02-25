ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers were right there.
No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles needed a big game and a big third-quarter stretch by senior Malloi Brown to hold off No. 13 Roff 46-35 in a Class B Regional championship Tuesday night inside the Roff gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers — winners of 10 of their previous 11 games — improved to 19-3 on the year, while Roff dropped to 17-7.
The Lady Tigers stayed close throughout the first half and cut a double-digit deficit to five midway through the fourth period before Lookeba-Sickles finally hung on.
“We competed our tail ends off,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts.
“We thought this game would kind of help us gauge where we were at compared to the best teams in our class. At the beginning of the season, we kind of thought we were up there but we really didn’t know,” he continued. “I think we’re just as good as anybody in our class. Our girls play super hard and compete at a high level. I’m proud of them. I just wish we could have pulled that one out.”
The two teams traded blows for the majority of the first half.
Abby Salter hit a 3-pointer and Sidney Wright followed with a basket inside with 28 seconds left in the second quarter that got the Lady Tigers within 24-23.
Madi Barger scored in the closing seconds for the Lady Panthers and Roff trailed 27-23 at the break.
Brown went to work for Lookeba to start the third quarter. She scored four consecutive baskets while Roff was in the midst of a slump and her layup at the 2:52 mark put the Lady Panthers ahead 35-23.
“The beginning of the third quarter killed us. You can’t let that happen in games like this,” Storts said.
The Tigers finally snapped that Lookeba run when Payton Owens hit a 3-pointer at the 2:15 mark.
Roff began to chip away, scoring six of the final eight points of the quarter to get within 37-29 heading into the fourth period.
The Lady Panthers outscored Roff 10-6 in the third quarter with Brown scoring every one of her team’s points during that stretch. She finished with a game-best 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and a 2-of-2 effort from the free-throw line.
Wright hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter and scored on a putback at the 5:18 mark. After Chloe Eldred sank one of two free shots with 4:26 left in the game, Roff had climbed to within 39-34.
The Lady Tigers had a chance to get even closer after a Salter steal, but couldn’t convert the takeaway into points. Roff managed just a free throw by Owens the rest of the way.
Roff missed four free throws in the fourth quarter and finished 11-of-17 overall in the physical affair. Looekba-Sickles made 4-of-7 free throws.
The Lady Tigers didn’t seem to be bothered by the physicality.
“If you look at our last week of the regular season, we played Stratford, Latta and Kingston. All three of those teams are pretty stinkin’ physical and our girls were able to compete in those games,” Storts said.
Wright notched another double-double for Roff with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Eldred scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Owens finished with seven points and Salter hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points.
No other Lookeba player reached double figures. Rally Radacy scored nine points and Madi Barger followed with seven.
Roff will meet Earlsboro in a consolation contest at 6 p.m. tonight in the Class A Area Tournament at Chickasha High School.
