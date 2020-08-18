DALE — The Roff Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and surged past Rattan 8-2 Saturday to capture third place at the Dale Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers (4-1), under the direction of head coach Ead Simon, had dropped a 6-3 decision to Canute on Friday.
The Tigers got a two-run single by Tanner Graves in the late volley and an RBI hit by Beau Joplin.
Roff finished with eight hits in the game, but only Coby Simon — who finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored — had more than one hit.
Simon earned the mound win for Roff. He tossed 3.2 innings with three walks, two strikeouts and one hit. Tallen Bagwell secured the save. He struck out one of the three batters he faced in the inning of relief.
Starter Drew Sheppard went 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and three walks while giving up two earned runs.
Blaine Hall was the losing hurler. He struck out three, walked one and surrendered five earned runs in 5.1 innings.
The Rams got three base hits from three different players. Jadie Castor finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two walks.
Silo sweeps past Byng
BYNG — Tradition-rich Silo defeated host Byng twice Friday at Stokes Field. Silo won the opener 10-6 before sliding past Byng 3-2 in the nightcap.
Silo 10, Byng 6
The Rebels led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth before Byng made things interesting with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and three more in the sixth.
Parker Presley led a seven-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Rylan Johnson also cracked a double and drove in two runs.
Seth Brecheen finished 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, while Riley McCage went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Caden Azlin also scored twice for Byng.
Silo, which piled up 10 hits, was led by Delton Roberts who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kyler Proctor finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, while Tagen Conary went 1-for-2 with three walks and four runs scored. Easton Ford finished 1-for-2 with four RBIs and a run scored for the visitors.
Will Farr earned the mound win for Silo. He struck out three, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Proctor finished up with four strikeouts, four walks and three earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Dillon Palmer absorbed the loss for Byng. He walked four, struck out one and surrendered three earned runs.
Silo 3, Byng 2
Silo erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning and what turned out to be the game-winner in the top of the seventh.
Byng reliever Parker Presley recorded two quick fly ball outs to start the seventh inning. But Kyler Parker tripled and scored on an RBI single by Easton Ford.
Byng was limited to five hits in the game, including doubles by Seth Brecheen and Reid Johnson. Trae Lowe and Dillon Palmer drove in runs for the Pirates.
Teagen Conary earned the mound win in relief for Silo. He struck out two, walked two, allowed one hit and didn’t give up an earned run in 3.0 innings.
Bill McCarter absorbed the mound loss. He had two strikeouts three walks in 4.1 innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.