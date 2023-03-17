GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Roff Tigers ended their spring break trip to the Gulf Coast Classic with a pair of setbacks on Tuesday.
The Tigers dropped a 5-3 decision to Class 7A Bob Jones (AL) before falling to Class 5A Madison Academy (AL) by a 10-6 count.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s team heads back to Oklahoma at 3-3.
“We came down here to face some good baseball teams and that’s what we got,” Baldridge said.
The Tigers also lost to Class 7A Fairhope (AL) 4-3 on a walk-off base hit to start the spring break trip.
Game 1
Bob Jones 5, Roff 3
The Tigers trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before a two-out rally fell short.
Easton Riddle started the Roff half of the seventh with a leadoff walk and scored when Cade Baldridge reached safely on a two-out error. Dylan Reed walked before Brand Wilson greeted Bob Jones reliever Bryan Roop with a run-scoring single to left field. Bill McCarter hit a ground ball to the shortstop to end the game.
The Tigers scratched for four total hits in the game. Baldridge finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored for Roff. Gavin Wilson had the other base hit.
Gresham Baker finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to pace the Patriots at the plate. Reece Cato also had a pair of hits and scored a run. Jackson Ray, Nathan Mayfield, Jacob Pearl and Kai Kuroda all hit doubles for the Alabama squad.
Gage Wilson earned the pitching win for Bob Jones. He struck out five, walked none and allowed two hits and no earned runs in four innings. Dylan Reed pitched well in defeat for Roff. He struck out four, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in six full innings.
Game 2
Madison Academy 10, Roff 6
The Mustangs jumped on top of Roff 9-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Tigers scored four times in the fifth to get within 9-6 but were held scoreless over the final two frames.
Both teams finished with 10 hits each.
RHS leadoff hitter Cade Baldridge went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Easton Riddle finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Gavin Wilson also had two hits, walked, scored a run and drove in a run.
Bill Carter finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Brand Wilson, Beau Joplin and Tallen Bagwell also had hits for the Tigers.
Keaton Watson led the way for Madison Academy, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Judson Collins finished 2-for-3 with a double, while Carson Creehan went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Joshua Bybee picked up the pitching win for the Mustangs. He struck out five, walked three and allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings. Brand Wilson absorbed the loss. He struck out two, walked two and hit a pair of batters in four innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.