Roff falls to Fairhope in bottom of seventh

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Nolan Phillips scored from second base on a one-out single to left field by Jacob Conway to give Fairhope a dramatic 4-3 win over Roff Monday at the 2023 Gulf Coast Classic.
The contest was played at Volanta Park in Fairhope, Alabama.
The Pirates improved to 6-7 on the year, while Roff dropped to 2-1. The Tigers met Giles, Tennessee on Tuesday at Spanish Fort High School. Roff is scheduled for a Gulf Coast doubleheader today, meeting Bob Jones at 12:30 p.m. and Madison Academy at 2:45 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Complex in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The championship bracket will begin on Thursday.
Roff struck first in the top of the second inning when Dylan Reed led off with a walk and later scored on a two-out Fairhope error.
The Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the third inning to grab a 2-1 lead. Phillips was hit by a pitch to force in the first run and Hollon Brock pushed across a run with an RBI groundout.
Roff manufactured a run in the top of the fourth inning to knot the score at 2-2. Dylan Reed hit a one-out double and his courtesy runner, Maddux McCullar, raced to third on a passed ball and scored on a bunt single by Easton Riddle. The Tigers later loaded the bases but couldn’t get a runner home.
The Pirates again grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Harrison Sparks led off with a walk, went to third on a double by Jackson Hatcher and scored on a sacrifice fly by Caden Creel that put the home team ahead 3-2.
Roff got a clutch two-out, RBI hit by Brand Wilson that drove in Cade Baldridge, who had walked and raced to second on a passed ball. That tally tied the game at 3-3 before Conway’s big hit in the bottom of the seventh won it for Fairhope.
Fairhope got a strong relief performance by Jerry McDowell, who struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one hit and one run in 3.1 innings to earn the pitching win.
Tallen Bagwell pitched well for Roff. He struck out seven, walked three and hit three batters in 4.2 innings of work. RHS reliever Bill McCarter pitched the final 1.2 innings and absorbed the loss. He struck out three, walked two and allowed two hits and one earned run.
The Tigers managed just three total hits.
The Pirates collected six hits with Brooks Brassfield and Conway finishing with two hits apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.