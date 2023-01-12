ROFF — The last time the Roff Lady Tigers faced Tupelo, things didn’t work out too well for them.
Roff held a double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter before Tupelo got hot and rallied past the Lady Tigers 40-38 in overtime.
In a rematch Tuesday night in Roff, the host Lady Tigers made sure history didn’t repeat itself.
Roff used a huge second-quarter surge to build a big lead and cruised to a convincing 47-19 win.
Coach Trent Storts’ squad improved to 3-11 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 5-12.
Storts said during their last matchup, which occurred in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament, his club was enjoying a 15-point lead late in the game before Tupelo’s shocking comeback.
“They started hitting some shots and we got careless with the ball and didn’t play very well down the stretch. It just got away from us,” Storts recalled. “Tonight, we never let it get away from us. I’m proud of our kiddos for losing to them in a close one and then coming and winning the way we did.”
After Tupelo’s Isabella Neal hit a free throw at the 3:21 mark of the first quarter, the visiting Lady Tigers got within 9-5.
Roff then went on a pivotal 20-2 run over the remainder of the first half to build a comfortable 29-7 halftime advantage.
Roff senior Chloe Eldred started making Tupelo even more uncomfortable beginning late in the second period. She scored on a putback and sank a 3-pointer at the horn to give her team its 22-point halftime cushion.
Eldred went on to score 14 consecutive Roff points. Her final bucket late in the third period put the home team on top 38-11 and ensured there would be no fourth-quarter comebacks this time around.
Eldred finished with a game-high 16 points and made a pair of 3-point baskets.
“She’s been a big-time part of this program for four years and that’s the kind of stuff she can do,” Storts said.
“She can score at a high volume and obviously when she does that it gives us a really good chance to win,” he continued. “I’m proud of her. She had a really good game and it helps us when she’s putting the ball in the hole like that.”
Junior Brianna Bess came off the bench and scored eight points for Roff. She hit her only 3-point attempt and finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Shelby Ensey scored six points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Breanna Britt also had a solid night with four points, five rebounds and six steals for the hosts.
Tupelo senior Kylee Watson led the Lady Tigers with 10 points. Jayce Stringer led the THS club with seven rebounds.
The visitors finished 0-for-10 from 3-point range and committed 27 turnovers.
Roff is scheduled to host Stonewall Friday on Homecoming night inside the Roff gymnasium. Tupelo is at home opposite Wapanucka on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.