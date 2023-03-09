Roff douses Demons with eight-run inning

ROFF — Crowder struck first against Class B No. 2 Roff during their baseball matchup Tuesday evening at Tiger Field.
However, the Tigers roared back and ran away from the Demons 12-2 in a six-inning contest to open the 2023 spring season.
Roff returns to action Friday when Tecumseh visits Tiger Field at 4:30 p.m. Then, it’s off to the 2023 Gulf Coast Classic in Alabama during spring break next week.
Cooper Allison scored for Crowder on a two-out error in the top of the third inning to put the visitors on top 1-0.
The Tigers then exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third.
Cade Baldridge started the Roff uprising by leading off the frame with a solo home run. Brand Wilson’s RBI double ended the RHS spree and put Roff ahead 8-1. Bill McCarter doubled in the inning which also included a pair of Crowder errors and untimely passed balls.
Royce Florenzano cracked an RBI double for the Demons in the top of the fifth inning that made it 8-2.
The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Beau Joplin began that inning with a solo home run and, after a pair of walks, Trey Humphers drove in the game-ending run with a single to center field.
Dylan Reed had two of eight RHS hits in the game. He hit a double and drove in a run. Brand Wilson also hit a double, drove in two runs and scored once.
Baldridge finished 1-for-3 and scored twice, while McCarter finished 1-for-3 and also scored a pair of runs.
Tallen Bagwell ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, while Easton Riddle walked four times and scored one run. Joplin went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Florenzano had two of three Crowder hits in the contest.
Roff saw three players see pitching action. Bagwell, the starter, struck out four, walked three and gave up just one hit and no earned runs in 2.2 innings. Easton Riddle struck out three with no walks and allowed two hits and one earned run in 2.1 frames and Wilson pitched the final inning. He hit a pair of batters in the scoreless frame.
Four Crowder pitchers combined to strike out five and walk nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.