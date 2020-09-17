LATTA — The Roff Tigers found themselves in an early 4-0 hole, climbed out and then used a big sixth inning to hand host Latta a 9-4 loss Tuesday evening at Panther Park.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 18-2 and have now won 14 straight games, while Latta — No. 16 in Class A — fell to 9-11.
The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks in part to wildness from RHS starting pitcher Dylan Reed, who hit two batters and walked two more to force in the first run of the game. After DJ Van Atten scored on a wild pitch, JT Gray drove in a run with a groundout to push the LHS advantage to 3-0.
Latta’s final run scored on an error to put the hosts ahead 4-0.
Roff chipped away at the Latta lead, scoring two runs in the third inning and single runs in the fourth and fifth that knotted the score at 4-4. The Tigers then erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth frame.
Cade Baldridge and Coby Simon started off that uprising with back-to-back singles and Tanner Graves walked to load the bases. Van Atten then walked Conner Owens to force in a run and put Roff ahead 5-4.
Trayson Miller also walked with the bases loaded and Kaden Darnell was hit by a pitch to force in the third RHS run of the inning and push the Tigers’ advantage to 7-4. Tallen Bagwell followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-4 and Kagan Huneycutt provided an RBI single to drive home the final Roff run.
The Tigers ended with six hits in the contest — two each from Baldridge and Simon. Baldridge went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order, while Simon finished 2-for-5 and scored a run.
Huneycutt went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
The Panthers were limited to just four hits — singles by Jackson Presley, Gray, Kale Williams and Nik Schroeder.
Reed earned the mound win for Roff. He struck out three, walked three, hit two batters and allowed three earned runs in six innings. Coby Simon pitched a scoreless seventh for the visitors.
Cooper Hamilton made his second start since rehabbing a thumb injury. He struck out three, walked five and allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings. Three Latta relievers combined for five more walk and three more hit batters.
Dale Pirates rally past Byng Pirates
DALE — The Dale Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pin a 7-4 loss on the Byng Pirates at home Tuesday evening.
Byng led 3-2 after five innings.
Bill McCarter singled and later scored on an RBI groundout by Cade Azlin to get within three in the top of the seventh inning but the Byng team couldn’t do any further damage.
Byng and Dale both finished with six hits.
Carson Capps paced Byng at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, while McCarter went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Rylan Johnson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Azlin and Seth Brecheen also drove in runs.
All six Dale hits came from different players. Dallen Forsythe finished 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Cole Capps went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Connor Kakendall finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two BRIs and a run scored for the host Pirates.
Dallen Forsythe earned the mound win. He struck out seven, walked two, hit two batters and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game outing.
Dillon Palmer absorbed the loss after walking five, striking out five and allowing four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.