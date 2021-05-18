The Pontotoc Conference released its 2020-21 postseason basketball honors and a pair of Roff coaches swept the Coach of the Year honors.

Larry Johnston was voted the Boys Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a 29-2 record and a run to the Class B State championship game.

The Girls Coach of the Year was Roff’s Trent Storts. The Lady Tigers finished 17-8 and advanced to the Class B Area Tournament after winning just five games two years ago.

The Vanoss Lady Wolves went undefeated in the Pontotoc Conference play and won the regular-season title. The girls runner-up was the Stratford Lady Bulldogs.

The Roff boys and Vanoss boys were co-conference champs.

The Calvin Lady Bulldogs were the girls junior high Pontotoc Conference champions, while the Allen Lady Mustangs and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns tied for second.

Asher won the boys junior high conference title, while Stonewall was the runner-up.

The 2021 All-Pontotoc Conference girls team includes Emrie Ellis of Vanoss, Jaedyn Getman of Stratford Emily Wilson of Vanoss, Hannah Harris of Allen, Payton Owens of Roff, Lizzy Simpson of Vanoss, Rileigh Rush of Vanoss, Abbi Phelps of Stratford, Kylee Watson of Tupelo and Kaylee Ford of Stonewall.

The 2021 All-Pontotoc Conference boys squad includes Trayson Miller of Roff, Chad Milne of Allen, Mike McDonald of Asher, Clayton Findley of Stonewall, Wil Joplin of Roff, Riley Vazquez of Vanoss, Carter Perry of Vanoss, Caleb Miller of Stratford, Brisyn Markovich of Stratford and Cody Airington of Tupelo.

2021 Pontotoc

Conference Awards

GIRLS

HS Champion Vanoss

HS Runner-Up Stratford

JH Champion Calvin

JH Runner-up Stonewall

JH Runner-up Allen

Coach of the Year: Trent Storts, Roff

All-Conference Team

Emrie Ellis Vanoss

Jaedyn Getman Stratford

Emily Wilson Vanoss

Hannah Harris Allen

Payton Owens Roff

Lizzy Simpson Vanoss

Rileigh Rush Vanoss

Abbi Phelps Stratford

Kylee Watson Tupelo

Kaylee Ford Stonewall

Honorable Mention

Shalyn McCollum Tupelo

Breonna D’Aguanno Tupelo

Jewel Parker Tupelo

Faith Norman Calvin

Nariah Bump Calvin

Emily Sells Allen

Abbi Snow Vanoss

Faith Ross Stonewall

Alexis Francis Asher

Kat Dixson Asher

Payton Leba Asher

Lundyn Anderson  Stratford

Abby Salter Roff

Sidney Wright Roff

Chloe Eldred Roff

BOYS

HS Champion Roff

HS Champion Vanoss

JH Champion Asher

JH Runner-up Stonewall

Coach of the Year: Larry Johnston, Roff

All-Conference Team

Trayson Miller Roff

Chad Milne Allen

Mike McDonald Asher

Clayton Findley Stonewall

Wil Joplin Roff

Riley Vasquez Vanoss

Carter Perry Vanoss

Caleb Miller Stratford

Brisyn Markovich Stratford

Cody Airington Tupelo

Honorable Mention

Conner Owens Roff

Coby Simon Roff

Champ Florie Calvin

Brennen Griffin Calvin

Ashton Bierce Stonewall

Spencer Gatewood Stonewall

Payton Wood Stratford

Dylan Deatherage Vanoss

Brayden Cannon Vanoss

Bentley Bills Tupelo

Ty Bourland Tupelo

Gage Holder Allen

Brayden Tatum Allen

Tray Odell Asher

Cameron Grissom Asher

Tahlan Hamilton Asher

