The Pontotoc Conference released its 2020-21 postseason basketball honors and a pair of Roff coaches swept the Coach of the Year honors.
Larry Johnston was voted the Boys Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a 29-2 record and a run to the Class B State championship game.
The Girls Coach of the Year was Roff’s Trent Storts. The Lady Tigers finished 17-8 and advanced to the Class B Area Tournament after winning just five games two years ago.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves went undefeated in the Pontotoc Conference play and won the regular-season title. The girls runner-up was the Stratford Lady Bulldogs.
The Roff boys and Vanoss boys were co-conference champs.
The Calvin Lady Bulldogs were the girls junior high Pontotoc Conference champions, while the Allen Lady Mustangs and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns tied for second.
Asher won the boys junior high conference title, while Stonewall was the runner-up.
The 2021 All-Pontotoc Conference girls team includes Emrie Ellis of Vanoss, Jaedyn Getman of Stratford Emily Wilson of Vanoss, Hannah Harris of Allen, Payton Owens of Roff, Lizzy Simpson of Vanoss, Rileigh Rush of Vanoss, Abbi Phelps of Stratford, Kylee Watson of Tupelo and Kaylee Ford of Stonewall.
The 2021 All-Pontotoc Conference boys squad includes Trayson Miller of Roff, Chad Milne of Allen, Mike McDonald of Asher, Clayton Findley of Stonewall, Wil Joplin of Roff, Riley Vazquez of Vanoss, Carter Perry of Vanoss, Caleb Miller of Stratford, Brisyn Markovich of Stratford and Cody Airington of Tupelo.
2021 Pontotoc
Conference Awards
GIRLS
HS Champion Vanoss
HS Runner-Up Stratford
JH Champion Calvin
JH Runner-up Stonewall
JH Runner-up Allen
Coach of the Year: Trent Storts, Roff
All-Conference Team
Emrie Ellis Vanoss
Jaedyn Getman Stratford
Emily Wilson Vanoss
Hannah Harris Allen
Payton Owens Roff
Lizzy Simpson Vanoss
Rileigh Rush Vanoss
Abbi Phelps Stratford
Kylee Watson Tupelo
Kaylee Ford Stonewall
Honorable Mention
Shalyn McCollum Tupelo
Breonna D’Aguanno Tupelo
Jewel Parker Tupelo
Faith Norman Calvin
Nariah Bump Calvin
Emily Sells Allen
Abbi Snow Vanoss
Faith Ross Stonewall
Alexis Francis Asher
Kat Dixson Asher
Payton Leba Asher
Lundyn Anderson Stratford
Abby Salter Roff
Sidney Wright Roff
Chloe Eldred Roff
BOYS
HS Champion Roff
HS Champion Vanoss
JH Champion Asher
JH Runner-up Stonewall
Coach of the Year: Larry Johnston, Roff
All-Conference Team
Trayson Miller Roff
Chad Milne Allen
Mike McDonald Asher
Clayton Findley Stonewall
Wil Joplin Roff
Riley Vasquez Vanoss
Carter Perry Vanoss
Caleb Miller Stratford
Brisyn Markovich Stratford
Cody Airington Tupelo
Honorable Mention
Conner Owens Roff
Coby Simon Roff
Champ Florie Calvin
Brennen Griffin Calvin
Ashton Bierce Stonewall
Spencer Gatewood Stonewall
Payton Wood Stratford
Dylan Deatherage Vanoss
Brayden Cannon Vanoss
Bentley Bills Tupelo
Ty Bourland Tupelo
Gage Holder Allen
Brayden Tatum Allen
Tray Odell Asher
Cameron Grissom Asher
Tahlan Hamilton Asher
