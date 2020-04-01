At times, it must feel like a bad April Fool’s joke to Ead Simon and the Roff High School baseball team. Only it’s not a bit funny.
The Tigers entered the spring ranked No. 1 in Class A and were expected to contend for another state championship. But thanks to the new coronavirus pandemic, their season was cut short after only three games.
Roff defeated Dewar 12-0 in the opener, blanked Tushka 10-0 with a no-hitter and trumped Kingston 6-3 on March 12.
“I feel like we would have been right there in the end. That’s part of the heartbreak — we don’t get to finish something we invested in. To think about how long those kids have been playing baseball and for some, this is it,” Simon said. “I feel like I’m fortunate because that’s our goal every year. We feel like at the very end we’ll be in the mix and usually, we are and have been. We’ve been fortunate enough to have good enough players and committed enough young men that we’ve been able to.”
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association officially canceled all Oklahoma spring sports seasons at a special meeting March 26.
Simon said what many Oklahoma baseball coaches have probably thought. He wishes the powers that be would have waited a little longer to see how the spread of COVID-19 is two weeks from now or even at the end of April, instead of wiping out school and spring sports until mid-May — before March is even over.
“I feel like in the whole deal that the word ‘postponement’ is a lot better than ‘canceled.’ It starts way above us. When the NCAA started canceling stuff in July, you kind of knew it was coming,” Simon said.
“I think it’s impactful more than some people know to those kiddos. It puts life in perspective, for sure,” he continued. “A part of me, for them, wanted to hold on as long as we could without making decisions. Even a shortened season or just a playoff of some sort would have been better than nothing.”
Simon and his three seniors — Brady Benedict, Talon Rhoten and Aiden Bagwell — discussed the abrupt end to 2020 Roff spring baseball the night after the OSSAA rendered its decision.
“I talked with my seniors through texts a little bit. I don’t know that unless you have a senior kid or that you’re close to a senior kid that people understand how big of a deal this is,” Simon said.
Roff’s seniors have compiled a terrific high school baseball resumé. They have three state championships, two state semifinal appearances and one state quarterfinal trip. They won a combined 182 games during their stellar careers.
Simon said his seniors reacted to the bad news as well as could be expected.
“The responses I got were they were handling it as good as they could — just being grateful for what they got to do. They’re really just trying to wrap their head around it. They were honest that this is heartbreaking,” he said.
Simon said he hates that Rhoten won’t get to finish out his high school career because he likely won’t big up a bat in college.
“Talen’s not going to go play college baseball, and he’s a kid that it would have made him savor every single moment of his last season. It would have made him play harder and train harder and work harder. That’s just the kind of person he is, and that stuff is stripped away,” he said.
Ironically, this fall Simon and assistant coach Danny Baldridge started a “culture” wall and a “man” wall to share with the baseball team. The timing couldn’t have been more appropriate.
“The culture wall contains basically things that are indicative of our baseball culture at Roff ... the other wall, the man wall, contains things that are trying to prepare our guys for life after baseball — making sure they have a backup plan so they can succeed at something else, and I know they will. We want to make sure what they want to do and what it takes to be a man in today’s world — what that looks like,” Simon explained. “We focused on that a lot in the fall, and we were starting to this spring.
“It’s something I felt like our guys take seriously,” he continued. “They’re preparing themselves for what’s next.”
Simon said one of the things he and his team talked about was the Serenity Prayer during some of those “man wall” meetings. It also seems very fitting in today’s topsy-turvy world.
The Serenity Prayer reads as follows: “God grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change; courage to change things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference.”
“I feel like they’re good enough young men to where they understand it’s out of their control. It’s unfortunate. They’re going to go on and live their lives and do what they’re going to do, and they’re going to handle it. I’m really proud of how their outlook is,” Simon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.