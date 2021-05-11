For three innings, it looked like No. 1 Roff was in a bit of trouble against No. 2 Red Oak.
Red Oak sophomore pitcher Denver Hamilton had dominated the Tigers through three innings. He had struck out five RHS hitters — including four straight — and had allowed just one infield single by Cade Baldridge.
Roff senior Trayson Miller stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth inning to try and turn things around.
Facing a full count, Miller crushed a ball nearly 400 feet to the centerfield fence at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that turned into a triple. It was just what the doctor ordered for the Tigers.
Roff went on to score eight runs in the inning on the way to a 12-2 triumph over the Eagles to win the 2021 Class B State championship.
“We needed a spark and I was just hoping I could be that guy,” Miller said. “I really just tried to put it (the ball) into play and I just got all of it. After that I was just locked in, everybody was.”
Roff head coach Ead Simon said his team didn’t do anything special to get its bats going in the fourth inning.
“(Hamilton) was really good early and we had a hard time getting to him. We just got in that (fourth) inning and had some really good at-bats,” Simon said. “We had some things go our way busted it open right there.”
Roff ended its run to the state championship with its unbeaten streak still intact, finishing the spring with a 33-0 record. Tack on the 26 games they won in a row to end the 2020 fall season and the Tigers finished the school year with a 59-game win streak.
“How do you top that?” said Simon, who is stepping down as the Roff coach after being named the school’s new superintendent. “I’m just so proud of our guys. They deserve to go out on top. Those guys over there (Red Oak) are champions too, but today we’re going to get to celebrate for a while.”
Ironically, longtime Red Oak coach Trey Booth is also retiring.
“This will be the end for me and the same for coach (Trey) Booth over there. He and I have gone at it for a long time. I can’t imagine respecting anybody any more than I respect him and the way his teams’ play,” Simon said.
After Miller’s huge leadoff triple, Conner Owens smacked an RBI double to put Roff on top 1-0.
Tanner Graves then walked and Dylan Reed was safe on a bunt single that loaded the bases.
Kagan Huneycutt then delivered an RBI single that made it 2-0.
With one out, Wil Joplin was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Coby Simon knocked in two runs with a two-out base hit and fittingly Miller followed with a two-RBI double that boosted the RHS advantage to 7-0.
Owens received an intentional walk before Graves hit an RBI double that capped the huge Roff volley.
After the slow start, Roff ended the game with 12 hits, led by Miller who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kagan Huneycutt finished 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored and was the only other Roff player with multiple hits. Seven other RHS batters had one hit — included a double by Graves.
Red Oak had trimmed the Roff lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Roff scored an error-aided run in the top of the fifth inning and tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh frame.
Coby Simon hit a sacrifice fly to get things started for Roff in the seventh, Miller drove in a run with a single and Graves walked with the bases loaded.
Roff sophomore hurler Tallen Bagwell turned in a strong performance in the mound. He struck out eight, walked five, hit two batters and allowed just four hits and one earned run in five innings. Baldridge, another sophomore, closed out the final two frames with a pair of strikeouts and three walks while allowing no runs and no hits.
Hamilton finished with seven strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter in 3.2 innings for the Eagles.
Red Oak leadoff hitter Dalton Patten had two of his team’s four hits. He went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored.
Wil Joplin went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for Roff and also had the defensive play of the game when he rushed toward a slow-rolling ball from third base, picked it up bare-handed and fired to first base to record an out in a bang-bang play. Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-3 and scored twice, while Graves ended up 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and a run scored.
It was the fifth career state championship for Roff seniors Joplin, Simon, Owens, Miller and Graves.
“It’s unreal. There’s nothing like it,” said Miller of his team’s success over the past four years, including this undefeated run. “It’s hard to believe.”
