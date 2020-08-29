ROFF — Host Roff and the Byng Pirates both captured first-round wins Thursday at the 41st Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Latta and Asher weren’t as fortunate.
Roff clubbed Binger-Oney 12-4, Byng rolled by Calera 11-3, Varnum blanked Latta 9-0 and Fort Cobb shut out Asher 10-0.
The tournament concludes today with games at noon (consolation championship), 2 p.m. (third place) and 4 p.m. (championship).
Roff 12, Binger-Oney 4
The Tigers got home runs from Cade Baldridge and Conner Owens in the victory.
Roff scored six runs in the bottom of the second to build an early 8-0 lead.
Baldridge hit a grand slam in the second-inning volley and Owens followed him with a solo shot. The two sluggers combined for eight RBIs.
Coby Simon led a 10-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tanner Graves went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup, while Wil Joplin finished 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and three runs scored.
Drew Sheppard did work at the plate and on the mound for Roff. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored and also pitched five solid outings from the bump. Sheppard struck out four, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run.
The Bobcats totaled just three hits. Carter Taylor went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs to lead the way.
Byng 11, Calera 3
Seth Brecheen and Trae Lowe combined for seven RBIs to help Byng bounce the Bulldogs.
Brecheen went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Lowe finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
The Pirates were clinging to a 4-3 lead before breaking the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lowe’s two-RBI single ended the game in walk-off fashion via the run-rule.
Riley McCage slapped a double and scored two runs for Byng. Parker Presley went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Lowe tossed the first three innings of the game to pick up the mound win. He struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and allowed no earned runs. Dillon Palmer tossed two shutout innings of relief with five strikeouts and two walks.
Varnum 9, Latta 0
Varnum pitcher Baylen White kept the Latta offense in check. He struck out eight, walked one and scattered three hits in the shutout. He also did a number on the Panthers from the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Tucker Abney went 1-for-2 with a double to pace Latta at the plate. Justin Kiker and Lane Wood had Latta’s other hits.
Four Latta pitchers combined for two strikeouts, nine walks and two hit batters.
Fort Cobb 10, Asher 0
Fort Cobb pitchers Jake Biddy and Cade Goodson combined to throw four shutout innings while giving up just two hits in the win over Asher.
Asher got singles from Tahlon Hamilton and Trent Smith.
Jaxon Willits finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs scored from the top of the Mustangs’ lineup, while Drew Woods went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run.
Tyson Eastwood finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for Fort Cobb and Jonathan Knauss hit a two-run homer.
Devon Lamb absorbed the loss for the Indians. He struck out three and walked seven in 3.1 innings.
