DURANT — The Roff Tigers used an eight-run outburst in the top of the third inning to pull away from host Durant and shut out the Lions 10-0 Tuesday in the quickly-scheduled Durant Festival.
In the second game, Roff jumped on Caddo early in a 10-2 victory.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the season. Durant dipped to 2-12 and Caddo fell to 5-4.
Game 1
Roff 10, Durant 0
The Tigers managed just three hits in the contest but were helped by four walks and six hit batters by two Durant pitchers and four DHS errors.
In the third inning, Trayson Miller ripped a two-run homer early in the frame before Durant pitchers started getting wild. Five consecutive Roff batters were beaned and both Wil Joplin and Cade Baldrige were smacked with the bases loaded to force in runs.
Then, with two outs, Conner Owens and Miller were walked with the bases full.
Roff’s other hits were a single by Tanner Graves and a double by Wil Joplin.
Easton Riddle was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just three Durant hits.
Cory Hicks, Walker Redman and Blaine Potts all had singles for Durant.
Game 2
Roff 10, Caddo 2
The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the second to build a 10-1 lead in the five-inning affair.
Conner Owens led an eight-hit RHS offense, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tallen Bagwell went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs a double and a run scored, while Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kagan Huneycutt went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for the Tigers and Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Kolby Benhardt finished 2-for-3 to pace the Bruins.
Coby Simon earned the mound win in relief. He struck out two, walked none and didn’t give up a run or a hit in 1.2 innings. Kagan Hunneycut recorded the final three outs for Roff, surrendering one run on three hits with a strikeout.
Roff meets the Broken Bow JV at noon today in the first round of the Rattan Tournament.
Longhorns rally past Kiowa
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past Kiowa 9-6 at home Monday evening.
The big inning included a run-scoring single from Angel Gutierrez, a sacrifice fly by Mateo Gutierrez, three walks, a hit batter and two costly Kiowa errors.
The Cowboys led 5-1 after five complete innings.
Kason Barnett paced an eight-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order.
Clayton Findley walked three times and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Christian finished 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, while Spencer Gatewood scored a pair of runs for the hosts.
Richard Blue was credited with the pitching victory. He struck out four, walked four and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Jacob Christian tossed the final frame. He had a strikeout, allowed two hits and one earned run.
The Longhorns are back in action today at the McCurtain Tournament where they’ll face the Keota-Healdton winner at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.