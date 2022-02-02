ROFF — Drew Sheppard hit five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points to help the Roff Tigers defeat Velma-Alma 56-46 at home Saturday afternoon.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 19-1 on the year with its fifth straight win, while Class A No. 9 Velma-Alma dropped to 14-4. Roff is now responsible for two of those Velma losses.
In the girls contest, Riley McLain hit her only basket of the game — a 3-pointer with one second left — to give Velma-Alma a stunning 41-40 win over Roff.
The Lady Comets improved to 12-6 on the year, while Roff dropped to .500 at 10-10.
Both Roff teams were at Stratford Tuesday night and host Springer on Friday.
BOYS
Roff 58
Velma-Alma 46
Roff led 19-15 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime. The Tigers pulled away with a 19-10 volley in the third quarter.
Brighton Gregory was right behind Sheppard with 14 points, while both Cade Baldridge and Tallen Bagwell added eight points apiece.
Brand Wilson followed with seven points for the home team.
Tyler Stewart led all scorers with 24 points for the Comets, including three 3-point baskets. Tristan Wainscott and Jackson Henson both hit double figures for Velma-Alma with 10 points apiece.
GIRLS
Velma-Alma 41
Roff 40
Despite missing the presence of senior Maddie Adair — who was out with an injury — the Lady Tigers still appeared on the verge of victory.
Roff led 8-6 after the opening stanza and increased the advantage to 24-15 by halftime.
The Lady Comets climbed back into the game with a 10-3 run in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 27-25 heading to the fourth period.
Junior Breana Britt led the RHS offense with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. Payton Owens hit a pair of triples and also scored 11 for the home team, while Abby Salter just missed double figures with nine.
Chloe Eldred was next with seven points for the Lady Tigers.
Velma-Alma was paced by Shain Elle with 15 points. Ally Smith was next with nine points, while Lori Williams followed with eight.
Roff hurt its cause by shooting 10-of-19 from the free-throw line.
