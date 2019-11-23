The Roff High School boys basketball team is off to an impressive 5-1 start to the season, and the bad news for future Tiger foes — they should only get better.
The Tigers were selected as the top seed for the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament boys bracket at a coaches meeting last Wednesday at Polo’s Mexican Restaurant.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves, off to a perfect 5-0 start, were selected as the top seed for the girls conference tournament bracket.
The tournament runs Dec. 2-7 in the brand-new gymnasium at Allen High School. There are no games scheduled for Dec. 4.
First-round contests scheduled for Monday include No. 1 seed Vanoss girls vs. No. 8 seed Asher at 4 p.m.; No. 2 seed Vanoss boys vs. No. 7 seed Stonewall at 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 seed Roff girls vs. No. 5 seed Calvin at 7 p.m.; and No. 1 seed Roff boys vs. No. 8 seed Calvin at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s first-round matchups include No. 2 seed Stratford girls vs. No. 7 Stonewall at 4 p.m.; No. 3 seed Asher boys vs. No. 6 Tupelo, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 seed Allen girls vs. No. 6 Tupelo, 7 p.m.; and No. 4 seed Allen boys vs. No. 5 Stratford, 8:30 p.m.
Allen athletic director Chris Grimm warned that parking will likely be an issue, so fans might want to get to the games a bit earlier than normal.
Girls semifinal games will be played Thursday, and boys semifinal matchups will be played Friday. The championship contests are set for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS
The Roff boys were sitting at 4-1 entering the coaches meeting, with their only loss a 69-64 setback to Class B power Varnum in overtime.
“We’re getting better and better,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “We’re super excited. We feel like we have a chance to be one of the best ones in our class.”
The Tigers have been battling injuries. Two RHS players — junior Connor Owens and freshman Dylan Reed — haven’t seen action yet, and newcomer Kaden Reust suffered a broken ankle in a win over Latta.
But that hasn’t slowed the Tigers down much.
“We have a bunch of kids that can play, so it’s been fun seeing different kids step up and play well,” Johnston said. “We’ve had a different guy almost every night play really well. The whole year, Roff boys have struggled with the injury bug. If we can ever get through that, we could really be dad gum good.”
The Tigers are the top seed in a talented boys Pontotoc Conference field.
“It’s neat to have that respect from everyone else. Hopefully, we can go prove them right,” Johnston said. “Since we’ve been back (at Roff), our conference — from top to bottom — has been way better than it has in the past. In our conference, every night you have to go play. You can get beat any night if you’re not hooked up and ready to go.”
GIRLS
The Vanoss Lady Wolves were a perfect 5-0 before the seedings were handed out, and many expected coach Jonathon Hurt’s squad to be a contender in Class 2A.
Hurt said his team is still a work in progress.
“We still have a long way to go if we want to reach our goals,” he said.
The Lady Wolves could be tested by some talented teams in the girls Pontotoc Conference bracket.
“Being the top seed in the conference really means a lot to these kids,” Hurt said. “I’m happy for them and hope we can take care of business.”
