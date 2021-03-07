OKLAHOMA CITY — Two local teams — the Roff Tigers and the Vanoss Lady Wolves — had to settle for silver on state championship Saturday at the Big House.
The second-ranked Tigers dropped a tough 61-56 decision to No. 1 Varnum in overtime in the boy Class B state title game.
And the top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves couldn't keep pace with hot-shooting Hydro-Eaklhy in a 69-48 loss to the second-ranked Lady Bobcats.
Varnum won the school's first-ever boys state title, while Hydro-Eakly has now won back-to-back state crowns.
The Roff boys finished their remarkable season at 29-2, while the Vanoss Lady Wolves suffered their only loss of the year and ended up with a 26-1 record.
Full reports from those contests will appear in The Ada News later this week.
