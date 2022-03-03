CHICKASHA — Just 24 hours after stepping into the Twilight Zone and suffering one of the most surprising losses in Class B, the top-ranked Roff Tigers looked more like themselves in an area consolation championship contest with a red-hot Alex team.
The Tigers played very un-Roff like in a wild 43-21 loss to No. 5 Duke in a Class A Area Tournament championship game on Monday.
Tuesday, Roff took care of business right from the start in a convincing 47-25 win over Alex to advance to the Class B State Tournament. The Tigers had sent the Longhorns to the loser’s bracket after defeating them in a Class B District Tournament home win.
“Our guys responded in a big-time way. I’m so proud of the way we bounced back tonight,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “We were aggressive on both ends of the floor and got good production from everybody tonight. Our guys are hungry and ready to go for the state tournament.”
Roff improved to 25-3 on the year with their non-playoff losses to host Madill and Class 2A No. 1 Dale. Alex, which had won five straight postseason games to earn the rematch with Roff, ended its season at 17-12.
The Tigers limited Alex to just two first-quarter points and built a 20-11 halftime lead. Roff then used an 18-8 run in the second period to stretch its lead to 38-19 and take control.
Senior Brighton Gregory led the RHS offense with 13 points and Tallen Bagwell was right behind with a dozen. No other Roff player reached double figures but a total of eight Tigers reached the scoring column.
Roff got 3-point baskets from Cade Baldridge, Drew Sheppard and Kagan Huneycutt.
Chase Byrne led the Alex scoring with 12 points and he was the only Longhorn to reach double digits. Byrne hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Kyler Craddock also connected from beyond the arc.
The Tigers will face familiar foe Stringtown at 2 p.m. today in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Washington High School.
