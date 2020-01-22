You’ll have to excuse Roff boys coach Larry Johnston if you see him carefully stepping around ladders, running the other way from black cats or treating mirrors with extra care.
He and his Tiger basketball team have had enough bad luck already this season.
Roff junior playmaker Trayson Miller became the latest Tiger to land on the disabled list after suffering a concussion Jan. 10 during the semifinals of the Black Diamond Tournament in Rush Springs.
The Tigers have been a regular M*A*S*H unit this season.
“This has been a year where it seems like we’ll take one step forward and two steps back, as far as injuries go,” Johnston said. “But the good thing is, we’re going to be healthy and have everyone available at the right time. I think we’re about a week away from having every guy suited up for the first time all year.”
Johnston said he can’t recall a time when one of his teams has endured so many injuries.
“This is the most we’ve had. There have been five different guys out at some point — and it’s been guys that are starters or rotation guys. That’s five major contributors who have missed significant time,” he said.
Miller has missed the last three Roff games and won’t be available this week when the Tigers host the 2020 SRT Invitational, called the STAR Tournament for many years. The tournament field is chock-full of local teams.
The action tips off Thursday inside Roff’s brand-new gymnasium.
Girls first-round games include Stonewall versus New Lima at 10:30 a.m., Coalgate versus Stringtown at 1:10 p.m.,Tupelo versus Konawa at 3:50 p.m. and Roff vs. Coleman at 6:30 p.m.
The boys first-round schedule includes Coalgate versus New Lima at 11:50 a.m., Tupelo versus Stringtown at 2:30 p.m., Stonewall versus Konawa at 5:10 p.m. and Roff vs. Coleman at 7:50 p.m.
Johnston expects some good basketball from the boys side of the bracket.
“Konawa is coming in as one of the higher seeds. They’ve been playing well lately and had a chance to knock off Vanoss last week,” Johnston pointed out. “You have Stonewall and Tupelo, and it’s always kind of a rivalry when we see them. And those guys always do a good job.”
The Falcons had won five out of their past six games before a Tuesday night matchup with Weleetka.
“New Lima is getting hot right now. They’ve had a couple of big wins lately,” Johnston said.
The Roff coach said his players are anxious to perform under the bright lights of the Roff Gymnasium.
“We’ll have to come ready to play, but we’re excited,” Johnston said.
