STRATFORD — Roff head coach Larry Johnston has said many times that he has a number of players that could lead his team in scoring on a given night.
In a Tuesday night road contest against Stratford, it was Kagan Huneycutt's turn.
The RHS senior hit eight 3-pointers for all 24 of his points in the Tigers' 70-41 win over the host Bulldogs.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, notched its 20th win of the season against one loss. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-12.
In the girls game, the Lady Bulldogs shut down Roff 36-19. Coach Mark Savage's squad improved to 14-5, while the Lady Tigers fell to 10-11.
The Roff teams host Springer on Friday and meet Cyril Saturday afternoon at the Vanoss Festival. The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m. with the boys to follow at 3:30 p.m.
Stratford is at Asher on Friday.
BOYS
Roff 70, Stratford 41
Honeycutt helped Roff sink a total of 15 3-pointers against Stratford.
Roff led 22-11 after the first quarter and 36-26 at halftime. The Tigers used a 23-3 volley in the third period to pull away.
Brand Wilson followed with 11 points for the Tigers, while Tallen Bagwell just missed double figures with nine. Easton Riddle was next with seven points while Drew Sheppard hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Wilson and Riddle also sank two 3-point baskets each.
Sean Harian paced the Stratford offense with 10 points to go with five rebounds. Hunter Morton followed with nine. David Arriaga chipped in six for the home team.
GIRLS
Stratford 36, Roff 19
Stratford limited Roff to just three first-half points — all by Chloe Eldred. She hit one of two free throws in the first period and Roff's only first-half field goal in the second.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to leads of 9-1 and 17-3.
"We played well defensively," Savage said. "Kourtney Willingham and Grace Wright did a great job on Roff's (Peyton) Owens and (Abby) Salter."
Senior Jaedyn Getman led Stratford with a double-double that included 18 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four assists and sank a trio of 3-pointers.
Willingham and Morgan Boyles followed with seven points apiece. Willingham added six rebounds and Boyles added five boards.
Eldred scored 12 of Roff's 19 points.
