ROFF — The Roff High School boys basketball team notched a pair of victories over ranked teams over the weekend.
The Tigers defeated Calera 63-40 in a Friday night home game before knocking off Velma-Alma 40-27 on the road Saturday night.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 18-4 on the year. Class 2A No. 10 Calera dropped to 13-6 and Class A No. 11 Velma-Alma slipped to 15-2. The Comets, coached by former Adan Kenny Bare, won 14 straight games to start the season but have lost two of their past three games. Class 3A No. 7 Marlow defeated Velma-Alma 58-55 in overtime in the finals of the Stephens County Tournament.
The Roff girls salvaged a weekend split. The Lady Tigers got the best of Calera 35-30 before dropping a 61-21 decision to Velma-Alma.
Roff is now 6-14, Calera stands at 12-7 and Velma-Alma improved to 12-5.
Both Roff teams are scheduled to host Wynnewood on Friday and Pontotoc Conference foe Vanoss Saturday afternoon. That girls contest will tip off at 4 p.m.
BOYS
At Roff
Roff 63, Calera 40
The Tigers took command early, racing to a 22-10 lead to start the game. Roff led 37-25 at halftime before pulling away with a 14-2 volley in the third quarter that made it 51-27.
Bill McCarter paced a balanced RHS offense with 13 points, including a 3-point basket. Dylan Reed followed with 12 points and also hit one 3-pointer.
Post player Tallen Bagwell scored 12 points for the home team, while Easton Riddle drilled a trio of 3-pointers and also hit double figures with 10.
Brand Wilson chipped in eight points for the winners and Kaden Darnell made s hot from behind the 3-point arc.
Calera was led by Nakni Anna with nine points. Devin Brown was next with eight. Clayton Francis and Gavin Chaffin hit 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
At Velma-Alma
Roff 40, Velma 27
The Tigers held slim leads of 11-6 and 21-19 in the first half but the RHS defense limited the Comets to just eight total points over the final two quarters. Roff pushed its lead to 32-25 after three frames and finished the game with an 8-2 run.
Johnston’s club again showed balance on offense. Tallen Bagwell scored 10 points to lead the way, while Easton Riddle hit his team’s lone 3-pointer and just missed double digits with nine.
Dylan Reed was next with eight points. Cade Baldridge followed with seven and Brand Wilson rounded out the Roff scoring with six.
Crue Garrett led the host Comets with seven points, while both Jackson Lohrer and Alex Wilkerson finished with six points apiece.
GIRLS
At Roff
Roff 35, Calera 30
The Lady Tigers appear to take control early, racing out to a 14-1 lead. But Calera turned the tables and outscored Roff 15-2 in the second period to knot the score at 16-16 at halftime.
Roff used a 9-4 run in the third quarter to build a 25-20 lead and turned back Calera in the fourth period.
Chloe Edlred paced the Roff offense with 10 points, while Shelby Ensey just missed double figures with nine. Brianna Bess added six points for the home team.
Both Sophie Eldred and Breana Britt sank 3-point shots for Roff.
Macy Strahan made a trio of 3-pointers for all of her nine points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Emma Daniel hit one 3-pointer and also scored nine points for Calera.
