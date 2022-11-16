CALVIN — The Roff High School boys basketball team used an up-tempo first quarter to take control early and sped past Calvin 54-25 in a Friday night road game.
Roff improved to 3-0 and hosted Varnum Tuesday night and travels to Asher this Friday. Calvin dropped to 0-2. The Bulldogs hosted Vanoss on Tuesday and welcome Stonewall to town on Friday.
Roff rolled to a 25-9 first-quarter lead against the Bulldogs and extended that advantage to 43-14 by halftime.
In an odd second-half turn of events, The Tigers shut out Calvin 11-0 in the third period and then the home team pitched an identical 11-0 shutout of its own in the fourth frame.
Junior Kaden Darnell paced the Roff offense with 17 points, while senior Tallen Bagwell followed with 14. Brand Wilson just missed double digits with nine points for the Tigers.
Darnell, Wilson and Easton Riddle hit 3-point baskets for the visitors.
Nevon Bump paced the Calvin crew with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Jace Dickey hit a pair of triples for his six points.
Lady Panthers fall to host Am-Po
POCASSET — The Latta High School girls basketball team couldn't get untracked offensively in a 47-26 road loss to Amber-Pocasset last Friday.
It was the season-opener for the Lady Panthers.
Am-Po raced to an early 19-8 lead and stretched it to 36-14 by halftime.
Freshman Kelbey Parnacher and junior Kate Williams scored 10 points each to pace the LHS effort. Brookly Ryan and Paislee Anderson both scored three points each to round out the Latta scoring.
Teague Muncy led the host Lady Panthers with 15 points and Abbie Savage just missed double figures with nine.
Latta was at Calera on Tuesday and hosts local rival Vanoss Friday night.
