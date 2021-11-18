VARNUM — The Roff Tigers finished the game on a 15-9 run and rallied past Varnum 49-47 for a wild road win Tuesday night.
Roff improved to 2-0 on the young season, while the Whippets dropped to 3-2. Varnum defeated the Tigers 61-56 in overtime in the 2021 Class B State championship game.
Roff trailed by seven with just over four minutes left in the game before completing the comeback with an impressive 13-4 run.
“Our guys kept grinding all night, it was a night where we struggled to find any consistent rhythm,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “Our guys found a way to make some plays on offense in the last few minutes and played really aggressive good defense at the end.”
Junior Tallen Bagwell erupted for a game-high 26 points — including 17 in the second quarter as part of a 21-7 RHS surge that put the visitors on top 29-22 at halftime. That stretch was highlighted by Bagwell’s two-handed dunk that turned into a three-point play.
“Tallen had a tremendous second quarter. Our guys did a good job of getting him the ball and he was really aggressive and assertive during that stretch,” Johnston said.
No other RHS player reached double figures. Dylan Reed scored eight points and Brighton Gregory followed with six.
Jase Stafford led Varnum with 15 points and Kylan Mack also hit double digits with 10. Isaiah Wind added nine points for the home team.
Johnston said getting tested on the road early will be good for his club on down the line.
“It was a really good win for us on the road when we struggled for the majority of the night and didn’t shoot well (37% from the floor),” he said. “We are excited to see this group gel and get comfortable in new roles. It’s going to be another fun year.”
Asher travels to Roff on Friday.
Tupelo girls can’t quite catch Stringtown
TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers got a huge game from junior Kylee Watson but saw a late comeback fall short in a 44-39 setback to Stringtown at home Tuesday night.
Stringtown improved to 5-1 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 0-4.
Watson exploded for a career-high 26 points in the contest. She hit one 3-pointer.
“Kylee had a big game for us offensively, and I thought we rebounded and defended much better as a group,” said THS head coach Dustin Romines. “We need to clean up some things and be better with our decision-making, but tonight was a step in the right direction. I’m very proud of the effort and competitiveness we showed.”
The game was knotted at 14-14 after the first quarter before the visitors used a 14-4 run in the second to take a 28-18 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers chipped away at their deficit throughout the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
Cassidy Clubb paced the Stringtown offense with 15 points including four 3-pointers. Rylee Layton followed with 11 points and Gracie Dunlap also hit double figures with 10. Kyle Burch rounded out the SHS scoring with eight points.
Tupelo is scheduled to host Macomb Friday night.
Stonewall boys sock Asher
ASHER — Stonewall used balanced scoring and a solid defensive effort to push past Asher 51-32 in a Tuesday night road win.
The Longhorns improved to 2-3 on the year, while Asher dropped to 1-3.
“I thought we did a pretty good job on the defensive end most of the night and offensively we were very balanced,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Mooreland. “It was a good win on the road.”
Stonewall jumped out to leads of 12-8 and 28-18.
Ashton Bierce scored 16 points to lead the SHS offense, while freshman Taegus Pogue was right behind with 15. Brody Mccown also hit double digits with 10 points, while Mika Matt contributed eight.
Asher got team-high 13 points from Devon Lamb.
The Longhorns host Calvin on Friday, while Asher heads to Roff.
Lady Longhorns get rolling early
ASHER — The Stonewall girls basketball team pitched a first-quarter shutout on the way to a convincing 55-25 road win over Asher Tuesday night.
The Lady Longhorns are now 2-3, while Asher dipped to 1-3.
Coach Jeff Parnell’s bunch led 14-0 after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 20-0 by halftime.
Stonewall outscored Asher 35-20 over the final two frames.
“Our defense was really good at times,” Parnell said. “We’re getting better every game with talking on defense. We still need to get better at the little things, but I like the direction we are heading in. This young group of girls is fun to watch, but we still have a lot of respect to earn and they know that.”
Jakobi Worcester had her second straight double-double. She led a balanced SHS offense with 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Carlee Gayler scored 12 points for the visitors, while Kaylee Ford and Lilly Wyche both chipped in 10 points apiece.
Parnell was also pleased by the defense provided by Wyche.
“Lilly Wyche doesn’t get much stats but she plays the hardest defense and it’s usually on the other team’s best player,” he said. “She has a motor for days.”
Alexis Johnston scored eight points to pace Asher, while Kayla Rogers and Kaythryn Dixson added seven points each.
Stonewall hosts Calvin on Friday, while Asher is at Roff.
