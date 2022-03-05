OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Roff made just enough plays down the stretch to survive in a heart-pounding 34-31 semifinal win over No. 8 Ft. Cobb-Broxton Friday afternoon at the Class B State Tournament held inside the Jim Norick Arena.
The Tigers improved to 27-3 on the year and will face No. 4 Glencoe for all the Class B State marbles at 2 p.m. today back at the State Fairgrounds.
“They just fought so hard and guarded so hard,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “That’s what our guys do. They just compete and keep fighting.”
The game wasn’t decided until the final buzzer.
Roff’s Brand Wilson hit the second of two free throws to put the Tigers up by three with 1.7 seconds left in regulation.
After a Ft. Cobb timeout, Jaxon Willits — running along the RHS baseline — heaved the ball to teammate Kray Rogers about seven feet beyond the 3-point line. He dribbled to his right, got his feet set and launched a potential game-tying shot from the OSSAA logo that just missed as time expired.
“I looked up just for a second and I thought we were going to steal (the pass). Then I saw he had it and oh my gosh,” Johnston said.
Most of the fourth quarter was full of big plays.
Senior Kagan Huneycutt hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter — after the Tigers had melted most of the final three minutes of the third period with a delay offense — to put Roff on top 27-22 with 5:45 to play.
The Tigers still led by five, 29-24, after a pair of free throws from Tallen Bagwell.
The Mustangs caught up on back-to-back possessions. Willits scored on a drive to the baskets and following an RHS turnover, Kray Rogers buried a 3-pointer that tied the game at 29-29 with 1:28 left.
Huneycutt came to the rescue and hit his second 3-point basket of the game with just 50 seconds remaining that ultimately put Roff on top for good at 32-29.
“I’m so proud of Kagan. I asked him if that was the biggest shot of his life up to this point and he said without a doubt it was,” Johnston said. “It was so good to see him get a shot at that moment. But we’ve had so many kids step up and make big plays. It’s fun to watch them.”
The Mustangs got two shot attempts on their next possession but came up empty.
Huneycutt then hit a free throw with 29.4 showing that helped keep Ft. Cobb at bay.
Bagwell finished with a game-high 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. The RHS post player even drifted out to the perimeter and sank a pair of first-half 3-pointers and helped the Tigers build a 20-17 halftime lead. He also finished 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Huneycutt finished with seven points, all in the fourth period.
Brighton Gregory, Drew Sheppard and Bill McCarter also hit 3-point shots for the Tigers, who sank 7-of-15 from long distance. McCarter led the locals with six rebounds.
Willits led Ft. Cobb with 10 points, including a 4-of-5 effort from the free-throw line. Blayke Nunn scored nine points for the Mustangs.
Roff limited Rogers to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. Rogers also had a game-high eight rebounds.
