VANOSS — For the first 13 minutes of their matchup with Class 2A No. 13 Okemah Saturday evening in Game 4 of the Vanoss Festival, the Roff Tigers were pretty un-Roff-like.
The Tigers didn’t much look like the No. 20 team in Class A that entered the game riding a seven-game win streak.
After a complete transformation that started late in the second quarter, The Tigers nearly overcame a 19-point deficit before falling to the Panthers 53-44.
Okemah improved to 15-6 on the season, while Roff dropped to 18-7.
“Our guys kept playing hard and we had a chance to win it after a horrible start,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “We were our own worst enemy the majority of the day. Okemah is good and played good.”
In the girls game, one night after scoring a season-high 62 points in a road win over Asher, the Roff Lady Tigers never got untracked against Okemah in a 45-17 loss.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 19 in Class 2A, improved to 14-7 on the year, while Roff dropped to 5-18.
BOYS
Okemah 53, Roff 44
The Panthers used a 9-0 run midway through the second period — that included a pair for 3-pointers and seven points from Cade Dean — to build a 28-9 lead.
During that ugly stretch, Roff hit just 3-of-16 field goals compared to a 10-of-22 showing for Okemah.
The Tigers scored the last six points of the second quarter — two baskets by Wil Joplin and another by Aiden Bagwell — to get within 28-15 at halftime.
Okemah still led 33-17 after a 3-pointer from Brayden Lee early in the third quarter before Roff started to whittle away at the OHS advantage.
Brady Benedict hit a 3-pointer late in the third to get Roff within 37-32.
Joplin sank two more triples early in the fourth period and the last one cut the OHS lead to 44-40 with 4:31 left.
Okemah’s Wacey Williams hit a jumper to put his team on top by six. After teammate Kaiden Bear missed a free throw, Benedict launched a 3-pointer from the top of the key, was fouled as it swished through the net and completed a rare four-point play that got the Tigers within 46-44 with 1:04 remaining.
Williams converted a clutch three-point play on the next Okemah possession that all but sealed the outcome.
Bear and Dean each hit two free throws in the closing seconds to stretch the Panther lead out to nine.
“It was a good sign that we found a way to get back in the game. This was a good playoff prep game for us,” Johnston said. “Our guys will learn from it and it will help us get to the first weekend in March.”
Joplin led the Tigers with 15 points, including his three 3-point baskets. Bagwell added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, while Benedict just missed double figures with nine points.
Okemah got 19 points from Williams and 18 points from Dean.
The Tigers meet the Tipton (5-14)-Waurika (6-16) winner in a Class A District championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday night in Waurika.
GIRLS
Okemah 45, Roff 17
Thanks to a pair of Alyssa Sanchez 3-point shots, Roff stayed close for a quarter and trailed just 10-6 heading into the second period.
Roff stayed within striking distance after Camden Simon swished a 3-pointer late in the second period to trim the OHS lead to 21-13.
RHS post player Sidney Wright scored on a putback early in the third quarter to make it 27-15, but the Lady Tigers went ice cold after that.
The Lady Panthers outscored Roff 18-2 the rest of the game, including posting a fourth-quarter shutout.
The Lady Tigers hit just 2-of-20 field goals in the second half and committed 25 turnovers in the contest.
Sanchez’s six points paced the RHS offense, while Simon followed with five.
Nataiya Wilson scored 14 points to lead Okemah, while Sophie Turner added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
The Roff girls meet host Waurika (13-9) in a Class A District Tournament elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. No. 13 Tipton (20-1) is also in that district pairing.
