KINGSTON — Coach Larry Johnston was curious to see how his Roff Tigers would fair against a ranked team from Class 3A when they traveled to Kingston Saturday night.
The Tigers passed the test with flying colors.
Roff grabbed an early lead and stayed in control throughout the game in a 67-55 win over the host Redskins.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 22-1 heading into the postseason. Kingston, No. 11 in 3A, dropped to 11-7.
“Tonight capped off a very good week for us heading into the playoffs,” Johnston told The Ada News. “Winning on the road versus the 3A 11th-ranked team says a lot about our guys. We played good on both ends of the floor tonight with a bunch of guys having a major impact on the game. The Lord continues to bless this group and they are hungry to be their best.”
The Tigers are off until battling Thackerville at 8 p.m. Friday in the first round of a Class B District Tournament in Roff. A win in that contest would propel the Tigers into a Class B District title game versus the OSD-Ryan winner at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Roff canceled its final regular-season game opposite Pontotoc Conference rival Tupelo that was scheduled to take place Monday.
The Tigers rolled to a 25-17 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 39-27 by halftime. Roff carried a 56-40 lead into the fourth quarter courtesy of a 17-13 run in the third frame.
Trayson Miller poured in a game-best 25 points. Wil Joplin followed with 12 and both Tallen Bagwell and Dylan Reed scored eight points. Conner Owens was right behind with seven points.
Brady Brister led the KHS attack with 21 points, while Dakota Wiebner hit three 3-point shots and finished with 13 points. Jase Hayes followed with 10 points.
Roff tops Latta last week
LATTA — The Roff Tigers limited Latta to 10 first-half points en route to a 44-27 victory over the host Panthers.
Roff jumped out to leads of 13-6 and 26-10 Latta trimmed the LHS lead to 31-18 after the third period but the Tigers ended the game on a 13-9 run.
Wil Joplin led the RHS offense with 13 points and Conner Owens — who suffered a broken nose in the game — just missed double figures with nine. Coby Simon and Tallen Bagwell added seven points apiece in the balanced attack.
Latta (4-13) got nine points from Justin Kiker and seven points from Cooper Coulson. That pair combined for five 3-pointers — three by Kiker and two by Coulson.
Hot start helps Stonewall stymie Allen
STONEWALL — The Allen Mustangs couldn’t overcome a cold first quarter and dropped a 60-51 decision to Stonewall Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
The Longhorns improved to 12-7 on the year, while Allen dropped to 12-8.
Allen is scheduled to play at Savanna tonight, while Stonewall is off until battling Elmore City in the first round of a Class A District Tournament at Velma-Alma on Feb. 12.
Stonewall raced to a 24-8 lead after the first period and held off the Mustangs from there.
Allen outscored the Longhorns 43-36 the rest of the way but couldn’t make up for the slow start.
“We shot it really well in the first half,” said SHS head coach Wes Moreland. “Defensively we did a pretty good job. Allen is tough and well-coached.”
Clayton Findley and Spencer Gatewood both led the Stonewall offense with 17 points apiece. Gatewood sank four 3-pointers and Findley chipped in a pair of triples.
Ashton Bierce hit a 3-pointer of his own and followed with 14 points. Richard Blue hit a pair of 3s for all six of his points.
Freshman Keithon Howard led Allen with 14 points, including four 3-point shots, while Gage Holder hit a triple and added 12 points. Chad Milne also reached double figures with 10 points and Brayden Tatum just missed double figures with eight.
Stratford clamps down on Asher
STRATFORD — Stratford used a dominant defensive effort and another big night from Brisyn Markovich to stroll past Asher 51-27 at home Friday night.
Stratford improved to 12-7 and has now won five of its last six games, while Asher dropped to 10-12.
The Bulldogs limited Asher to five total points in the first half and led 18-5 at the break.
Stratford stretched its lead to 31-14 after three quarters and finished the game on a 20-13 run.
Markovich ended up with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Caleb Miller scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Payton Wood was next with eight points, three assists and four rebounds.
Mike McDonald paced the Asher club with 16 points, including four 3-point baskets. Cameron Grissom was next with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Stratford is scheduled to host Calvin tonight.
