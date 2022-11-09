SPRINGER — The Roff Tigers overwhelmed outmatched Springer early and raced past the Cardinals 72-52 last Friday.
Roff improved to 2-0 on the year. The Tigers dropped Buffalo Valley 43-32 in their season-opener last week.
Roff 72, Springer 52
The Tigers bolted to a 31-7 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 58-17 by halftime.
Tallen Bagell led the RHS charge with 17 points, while Dylan Reed was next with a dozen. Three Roff players — Cade Baldridge, Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson — all just missed double figures with nine points apiece in the RHS balanced effort.
Riddle drained a trio of 3-pointers for the Tigers and Baldridge sank a pair of shots from long range.
Catrell Roberts led the Cardinals with 11 points and both James Lathum and Nathan Garrett followed with eight points apiece for the home team.
Roff 43, Buffalo Valley 32
Buffalo Valley was able to hang with the Tigers for a quarter. However, Roff outscored the Buffaloes 26-17 over the middle two periods to take control at 31-21.
Dylan Reed paced the RHS offensive effort with 16 points, while Bill McCarter was next with 12.
Brendan Champlin paced Buffalo Valley with 13 points, while Steven Morris contributed 11 for the visitors.
Both Roff teams are at Calvin on Friday.
GIRLS
Springer 59, Roff 56
Coach Trent Storts’ club jumped out to a 23-15 lead and still led 31-28 by halftime.
However, host Springer rallied by outscoring the Lady Tigers 16-11 in the fourth period.
Chloe Eldred paced the Roff offense with 16 points and Breana Britt was right behind with 15. Jo Jo Bettes followed with eight points for the locals.
Camiyah Brown led all scorers with 18 points for the Lady Cardinals. Cadence Shelley was next with 16 points and Journey Parkhill also hit double figures with 10 in the balanced Springer offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.