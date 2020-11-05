SPRINGER — The Roff boys basketball team came out firing on all cylinders and soared past Springer 87-32 to open the 2020-21 season on the road Tuesday night.
The Tigers raced to a 31-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Roff entered halftime on top 54-12.
A dozen players reached the scoring column for Roff and seven Tigers finished with at least eight points in a balanced offensive attack.
Kaden Darnell scored a team-high 12 points for the Tigers, while Conner Owens also hit double figures with 10.
Four Roff players ended up with nine points — Tallen Bagwell, Trayson Miller, Coby Simon and Cade Baldridge. Will Joplin followed with eight for the visitors.
Mickey Hunnicutt of Springer led all scorers with 13 points and Corey Lee followed with 10 for the Cardinals.
Roff opens the home portion of its schedule Friday night when Moss comes to town.
Roff girls also roll to
season-opening win
SPRINGER – Abby Salter fired in 19 points and Chloe Eldred supplied 14 as the Roff Lady Tigers launched the 2020-2021 season Tuesday with a 73-33 thumping of host Springer.
Roff dominated early with a 20-6 first quarter and went on an 18-9 run in the second in building a commanding 38-15 halftime advantage.
A 14-5 scoring advantage in the third made it 52-20 heading into the fourth.
Sidney Wright contributed 13 points, Payton Owens followed with 11 and Maddie Adair chipped in nine in a balanced Lady Tiger offense.
Cadence Shelley poured in a game-high 23 points to pace Springer.
The next action for Roff will be Friday at home against Moss.
