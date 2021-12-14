CALVIN — The boys championship contest at the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament lived up to the pregame hype.
The Roff Tigers outscored Vanoss 5-3 in the fourth quarter and that proved to be the difference in a 33-31 win over Vanoss in the low-scoring, tense title game Saturday night.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club, ranked No. 1 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 8-0 on the year, while Vanoss — ranked No. 3 in Class A — lost for the first time and fell to 8-1.
“No. 1 vs No. 3 was as good as expected. It’s really neat for our conference to have two teams ranked in the Top 3 of their respective class,” Johnston told The Ada News.
The game went back and forth throughout. Roff led 12-8 in the first quarter, the game was tied at 29-29 at halftime and 28-28 heading to a fourth quarter that featured just eight total points.
“Our conference has become a tough conference, with very good coaches and players, where you have to show up and play good every night and tonight was a great representation of that. Tonight was back and forth all night with both teams really defending at a high level making it tough on the offense,” Johnston said.
“We are extremely proud of our guys to find a way to win tonight,” he continued. “It was a great team win. One of the things that makes this group really good is that they don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to win.”
Vanoss sophomore Layne Thrower attempted a 3-pointer in the closing seconds but the shot was just off the mark, allowing Roff to hold on.
“Our boys lost a tough one by two points to a very good No. 1 Roff team in the championship. We competed our butts off and missed an open 3 to win it,” VHS head coach Jon Hurt said via social media. “I’m Proud of my kids. They gave it all they had tonight. We just needed a couple of things to go our way. This group has already made big strides filling some big shoes and will continue to do so.”
In the boys third-place game, Calvin clipped Allen 63-62. The host Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the year, while the Mustangs dropped to 3-3.
The Stratford Bulldogs won the tournament’s consolation championship with a 41-34 victory over Asher.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-2, while Asher slipped to 3-9.
Championship
Roff 33, Vanoss 31
Tallen Bagwell led the Roff offense with 12 points. He was the only RHS player to reach double figures. Brighton Gregory followed with eight points for the Tigers, while Dylan Reed chipped in six.
Vanoss countered with 10 points from Carter Perry, including a pair of 3-pointers, and eight from Logan Hulbatta. Brayden Cannon added seven for the Wolves.
Roff hosts Calvin tonight, while Vanoss travels to the Coleman Christmas Classic on Thursday.
3rd Place
Calvin 63, Allen 62
Allen raced to an early 20-9 lead and led 39-26 at halftime, only to see the host Bulldogs put on an epic comeback.
Calvin used its own 20-9 run in the third quarter to get within 48-46 and outscored the Mustangs 17-14 in the final frame to swipe the victory.
Calvin’s Jacobie Lacy paced his team in the scorebook with 18 points, nine of which came from the free-throw line. Kobe Harrison followed with 16 points, and Jonas Winningham hit a trio of 3-pointers and ended up with 11 points.
Allen got 19 points from Brayden Tatum and 16 points from Garrett Nix. Cayser Nickell hit two 3-pointers and scored seven for the Mustangs.
Allen hit a total of 23 free throws compared to 19 for the home team.
Consolation
Stratford 41, Asher 34
Stratford grabbed an early 16-8 lead and was still on top 22-16 at halftime. The Bulldogs then held Asher to just four points in the third period and watched their lead balloon to 33-20.
A balanced SHS offense was led by Tucker Maxwell with 11 points. Axel McKinney followed with nine points and Walker Chandler chipped in eight. Maxwell had four assists, McKinney grabbed eight rebounds and Chandler finished with five rebounds and four assists.
Devon Lamb led the Asher offense with 12 points, while Mikey VanSchuyver followed with eight. Raygan Kuhlman added six points for the Indians.
Stratford travels to Allen tonight, while Asher is now off until 2022.
