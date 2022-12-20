Roff boys climb past Allen

ROFF — The host Roff Tigers used a strong defensive effort and held off a late Allen rally to beat the Mustangs 39-31 Friday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 10-1 on the year, while Allen — ranked No. 9 in Class A — fell to 6-2.
The Tigers are now headed to the 57th Annual Tournament of Champions scheduled for Dec. 28-30 in the BOK Center in Tulsa. Roff meets Class 5A No. 2 Tulsa Memorial at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round matchup.
Allen is off for the holidays before returning to action on Jan. 5 in the Stringtown Event Center Shootout. The Mustangs are set to meet Haileyville at 5:30 p.m. in a first-round contest.
A low-scoring first half saw Allen clinging to a 4-3 lead after the first quarter before Roff rallied to carry a 12-8 advantage into halftime. The Tigers extended their lead to 27-15 heading into the fourth quarter. Allen tried to rally with a 16-12 run over the final eight minutes before the comeback fell short.
Cade Baldridge sank four 3-point baskets and led all scorers with 15 points for the Tigers. Bill McCarter scored eight points for the home team and both Kaden Darnell and Tallen Bagwell finished with six points apiece.
Garrett Nix led Allen with 11 points, while Brayden Tatum followed with seven. Nix, Tatum and Easton Ledo all hit triples for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.