ROFF — The Roff Tigers closed out the first week in the new Roff Gymnasium with a 48-36 win over Konawa to claim the championship of the 2020 SRT Roff Invitational.
The Class A No. 11 Tigers, winners of six straight, improved 17-4 on the season, while Konawa dropped to 10-5.
“This was a great way to open our gym up,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “It was a good team win for us. We are having various guys step up and make major impacts on the game. It’s exciting. Guys are all getting on the same page and are ready to make a run in the playoffs.”
In the girls title game, the New Lima Falconettes finished the contest with an 18-5 run to pull away from Konawa for a 44-28 win.
New Lima, ranked No. 15 in Class B, improved to 17-5 on the year, while Konawa fell to 8-7.
BOYS
Roff 48, Konawa 36
The Tigers took control early, outscoring Konawa 14-7 in the second quarter to build a 29-18 halftime lead.
However, the visiting Tigers battled back and used a 13-5 third-quarter spurt to get within 31 heading into the final eight minutes.
Roff limited Konawa to just five points in the fourth quarter to ease to the win.
“Konawa is a good team that will have a good chance to make a run in the playoffs. They play hard and are well-coached,” Johnston said.
Tournament MVP Trayson Miller, who missed four straight games after suffering a concussion, rejoined the Tigers Friday and erupted for a game-high 21 points against Konawa. Miller hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Kaden Reust drained four triples and scored 12 points for the Tigers. Will Joplin scored six points and was also a member of the all-tournament team.
Caleb Nail registered a team-high 15 points for Konawa and was an all-tournament selection. Jacob Leslie just missed double digits with nine points.
Roff is at Class A No. 10 Stuart tonight, while Konawa travels to Class 2A No. 8 Okemah.
GIRLS
New Lima 44, Konawa 28
The game was tight until the fourth quarter, when New Lima pulled away. Konawa trailed 13-10 after the first period but knotted the score at 19-19 by halftime.
New Lima led 26-23 heading into the final frame.
Kayden King scored 10 points to lead the Lady Tigers, while Charlyee Ortiz was next with six.
Jacki Harjo poured in 22 points for New Lima, while Mahaylia Harge contributed eight.
