It’s almost like the Roff High School boys basketball team took a 38-34 loss to Buffalo Valley personally.
Just 24 hours after losing to the fifth-ranked Buffs 38-34, No. 2 Roff pummeled No. 17 Earlsboro 64-25 to capture a Class B Area Tournament consolation championship inside Ada’s Cougar Activity Center. The Tigers improved to 25-6 and are headed to the state tournament for the third straight season. The Wildcats finished the season at 21-9.
It was the fourth time this season Roff has defeated Earlsboro and the second time in the playoffs.
Roff is scheduled to face 10th-ranked Glencoe at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament inside the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
“Our guys showed who we are and responded from Friday’s tough loss with a dominant performance in the biggest game of the year,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “Our guys are on a mission to win a gold ball. We continued to play extremely hard and play great team defense last night.”
The Tigers committed an uncharacteristic 19 turnovers in the loss to Buffalo Valley but were better in every phase of the game against the Wildcats.
“The biggest difference is we took care of the ball better and we were more intentional about what we did on offense from the tip to the buzzer,” Johnston said. “That’s the key for us, valuing every possession on both ends of the floor. Our guys did a great job of that last night.”
Roff 64, Earlsboro 25
The Tigers got off to a great start and an even better finish.
Roff led 16-8 after the first quarter and stretched that lead to 33-15 by halftime. The Tigers outscored Earlsboro 14-9 in the third period before closing out the contest on an impressive 17-1 run.
Dylan Reed led the RHS offense with a game-high 21 points. He sank a trio of 3-pointers. Brand Wilson also hit double figures with 10 points.
Tallen Bagwell fell just short of double digits with nine points.
Easton Riddle, Maddux McCullar and Bill McCarter all made 3-point baskets for Roff.
Earlsboro was paced by Danny Billingsley and James Smith with seven points apiece.
Buffalo Valley 38, Roff 34
It was all Roff to start the game as the Tigers surged to a 12-0 lead. That opening salvo was capped by back-to-back buckets from Brand Wilson.
After Easton Riddle drained a long 3-pointer early in the second period, the Tigers were on top 17-6.
Buffalo Valley ended the second quarter on a 10-5 run and had trimmed the RHS advantage to 22-16 by halftime.
The Buffs closed the gap even further in the third quarter and after Zane Collins hit a buzzer-beating jumper, the Roff lead had shrunk to 30-29.
Wilson’s basket with 2:51 left in the slow-moving fourth quarter put Roff ahead 32-31.
However, Buffalo Valley’s Jace Hunter converted on a three-point play at the 2:15 mark that put his team ahead to stay at 34-32.
Roff’s only other points in the final frame came off a steal and layup by Reed that got the Tigers within 36-34 with 20 seconds remaining.
Roff had one last gasp with 6.8 ticks left, but an inbounds alley-oop attempt to Wilson was just off the mark and led to a steal by Collins, who hit two free throws with 4.9 showing to secure the outcome.
The Tigers got 10 points from Wilson and seven points from both Cade Baldridge and Reed, who also had three steals.
Hunter led the Buffs with 11 points, including a 5-of-7 showing from the free-throw line. Brendon Champlin also reached double figures with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Collins followed with nine points and Steven Morris contributed eight for Buffalo Valley.
The Buffs end up making 8-of-11 free throws while Roff finished 3-of-6 from the line.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Friday, Feb. 24
Class B Area
Championship
At Ada High School
Buffalo Valley 38, Roff 34
BUFFALO 5 11 13 9 — 38
ROFF 12 10 8 4 — 34
BUFFALO VALLEY: Jace Hunter 3-10, 5-7, 11; Brendon Champlin 4-9, 0-0, 10; Zane Collins 3-4, 3-4, 9; Steven Morris 4-10, 0-0, 8. Totals: 14-34, 8-11, 38.
ROFF: Brand Wilson 5-6, 0-1, 10; Cade Baldridge 2-3, 3-5, 7; Dylan Reed 2-5, 0-0, 7; Tallen Bagwell 2-5, 0-0, 4; Kaden Darnell 1-2, 0-0, 3; Easton Riddle 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 14-25, 3-6, 34.
Turnovers: Buffalo Valley 9, Roff 19.
Steals: Buffalo Valley 11 (Morris 4); Roff 5 (Reed 3).
Rebounds: Buffalo Valley 21 (Hunter 5, Collins 5); Roff 16 (Bagwell 5).
3-point goals: Buffalo Valley 2-16 (Champlin 2-7); Roff 3-7 (Reed 1-1, Riddle 1-1, Darnell 1-2).
Fouled out: Baldridge (R).
