ROFF — The Roff Tigers allowed just two first-half field goals and overcome a bizarre third quarter en route to an 82-57 win over Lookeba-Sickles in their Class A Regional championship contest Tuesday night inside the Roff gymnasium.
The second-ranked Tigers — who have now won 13 straight games to improve to 25-1 — are now one win away from a berth in the Class B State Tournament. Standing in their way is unranked Mountain View-Gotebo, who upset No. 10 Earlboro 36-29 in a Class B Regional title game in Verden.
That Roff-Mountain-View Gotebo Class B Area Tournament championship matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Chickasha High School.
Lookeba-Sickles advances to the area tournament via the consolation bracket at 9-7.
“It was a great win for us. Our guys played extremely well and we got really good contributions from a bunch of guys,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “It was a game about who was going to control the pace. Lookeba-Sickles was wanting to slow it down, but our guys did a tremendous job of forcing them to speed up.”
Roff led 20-12 after the first quarter and outscored the visitors 27-5 in the second period to build a 47-17 halftime lead. Lookeba-Sickles got a 3-pointer from Brand Wilson and a bucket by Jacob Vincent in the first period and the remaining 12 Panther points came at the free-throw line.
Then, the third quarter happened.
Lookeba-Sickles sank in incredible 7-of-10 3-pointers in the frame and outscored Roff 26-14. After back-to-back 3-point baskets from Oscar Cordova, the Panthers had trimmed a 30-point deficit to 54-37 at the 3:16 mark. Cordova made four 3-pointers in the huge Lookeba run and finished with a team-high 21 points.
Roff got 3-pointers from Coby Simon and Wil Joplin in an 8-2 sure to start the fourth quarter that pushed the RHS lead back to 69-45. The Tigers led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.
Roff’s Trayson Miller hurt the Panthers from all over the court. He sank a trio of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and a pair of steals. Joplin followed with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and also had three steals. Kagan Huneycutt hit four 3-point shots for all 12 of his points.
Conner Owens also scored a dozen points to go with eight rebounds for the home team.
“Our guys are playing hard, defending really well and playing together. It’s fun to watch,” Johnston said. “I’m thankful to the Lord for this team and for getting to be a part of a special group. We are excited about what’s next.”
Wilson added 13 points for Looekba, while Jacob Vincent also reached double figures with 10.
