ROFF — The Roff Tigers got home runs from Kaden Darnell, Caden Graves and Mason Danby during a nine-run outburst in the second inning and went on to blast Stonewall 12-2 in a matchup between the two local foes Friday afternoon at Tiger Field.
Coach Derek Collins’ crew, No. 16 in Class B, improved to 4-9 and have now won three straight games, all against ranked opponents. Class A No. 19 Stonewall dropped to 9-6
Roff is scheduled to host Mill Creek at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Longhorns will look to bounce back on Labor Day with a noon game at Red Oak. Stonewall then travels to Carney on Tuesday.
Roff 12, Stonewall 2
The game was knotted at 1-1 after the first inning before the Roff bats came to life in the bottom of the second.
Darnell ripped a three-run homer during the RHS scoring spree, Graves followed with a solo shot and Dansby capped the big frame with a three-run homer that sailed over the wall in left field.
Darnell, Graves and Dansby also finished with two hits apiece in an eight-hit Roff offense. Darnell went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored; Graves went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Dansby ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Trey Humphers went 1-for-1 with two walks, a double, and an RBI and scored three times for Roff and Gavin Wilson went 1-for-1 with two walks.
The Longhorns collected just three total hits, including a double and RBI by senior Jamison Carrington a base hit and RBI by Jaxson Christian and a single by Garrett Gambrell.
Graves was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out four, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in the four-inning run rule. Tyler Larsh was charged with the loss for the Longhorns, who committed seven errors in the contest.
