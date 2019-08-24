TUPELO – Danleigh Harris tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout while striking out eight and allowing no walks Thursday to help Roff shut out local rival Stonewall 4-0 Thursday in the first round of the Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament.
Roff improved to 7-0 on the fall, while Stonewall dropped to 2-4.
In other first-round games, Stonewall edged Wapanucka 7-6, host Tupelo whipped Stringtown 13-1 and Tushka turned back the host Lady Tigers 12-2.
Tournament games were rained out Friday. A revised schedule for today was not available at press time.
Roff 4, Stonewall 0
The Lady Tigers compiled seven hits in the game. Camden Simon was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Teammates Chloe Eldred and Payton Owens each finished 1-for-2 with one RBI. and Harris helped her own cause by going 1-for-3 with one RBI.
The Lady Tigers’ other two hits came from Alliyah Reeves (1-for-2) and Maddie Adair (1-for-3 with a run scored).
Stonewall’s lone hit came from Mahayla Walker, who ended up 1-for-2.
Kaylee Ford was the losing pitcher after walking two and recording a strikeout in pitching all five innings.
Stonewall 7, Wapanucka 6
Meghan Sliger’s bunt-single led to a throwing error and Chloe Ford raced home in the bottom of the fourth inning to help the Lady Longhorns slip past Wapanucka.
Stonewall led 4-0 after one inning and 6-4 through three frames before Wapanucka tied with a pair of scores in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Longhorns had an 8-4 hitting advantage with Lyndi Humphers and Ford collecting two apiece. Humphers went 2-for-2 with a run scored and Ford finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Josilyn Eddy, who was 1-for-2, and Walker, who ended up 1-for-3, drove ibn a run apiece.
Tatam Brady was 1-for-3 and scored a run. She also got the pitching win in relief. She worked the final 1.1 innings and gave up just two hits and one walk in relief of Ford.
Each team committed four errors in the contest.
Tupelo 13, Stringtown 1
Kylee Watson went 3-for-4 from the plate and drove home three runs while pitching a three-hitter Thursday and the host Lady Tigers won their first game of the season in their own tournament.
The lone Stringtown run was unearned. Watson allowed just one walk and struck out four while pitching all four innings.
Four other Tupelo players had two hits each. Cheyane Price was 2-for-2 with five RBIs, two runs scored and a pair of walks.
Kaylea Palmer, Breonna D’Aguanno and Hailey Gibson were each 2-for-3. Palmer knocked in two runs, scored once and drew a walk. D’Aguanno ended up with one RBI, one run scored and a walk and Gibson scored three times.
Tushka 12, Tupelo 2
The Lady Tigers were limited to three hits and fell victim to four errors in the contest.
Watson (1-for-1), D’Aguanno (1-for-2) and Palmer (1-for-3) had the only three hits for Tupelo.
Price took the pitching loss after getting relief help from D’Aguanno.
Tushka compiled eight hits.
Tenley Wainwright finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Timber Alford went 1-for-1 with a triple and scored three times for the visitors.
