Roff Athletic Hall of Fame banquet set for Nov. 12

Patrons crowd into the Roff Student Center inside the old gymnasium for a Hall of Fame banquet in this Ada News file photo. The 2022 Roff Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

ROFF — Six new members of the Roff Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted during a banquet scheduled for Nov. 12 in the old Roff gymnasium.

The HoF banquet will begin at 5 p.m.

The Roff Masonic Lodge will sponsor the event with all proceeds going to the Roff Educational Enrichment Foundation (REEF) for student scholarships.

The following are the inductees for 2022: 1987 Girls Basketball, Steven Crawford, Levi Garrett, Jeff King, Kim Reagan and Mitchell Worley.

Tickets to the Roff Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet are $25. For ticket information, call the Roff Superintendent’s Office at (580) 456-7663.

