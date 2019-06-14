Local Athletic Camps

Jaycee Presley takes a swing at a ball during Latta softball camp Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bill Johnson Field House. The camp was indoors due to a wet field.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The 2019 Roff Softball Camp is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday at Tiger Field.

The camp is open to players 5 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will be from 7:15-8 a.m. on the first day of camp.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.

Camp instructors include coach Jason Trimmer, former Roff coach Kathy Gregson and others.

Concessions and a snow cone truck will be available each day.

For more information, contact Trimmer at 580-399-4803.

