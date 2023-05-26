Rock's clutch hit lifts MSC Lady Aggies by Kirkwood

Rayna Rock’s two-run double in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the number one Murray State Lady Aggies to a 3-1 win over Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College in the NJCAA Division II World Series Wednesday afternoon at Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Coach Aaron Mullens’ club remained unbeaten at 58-0. The Lady Aggies met 7th-ranked Copiah-Lincoln, Mississippi at 9 a.m. Central Time Thursday for a berth in the national tournament semifinals.
After a base-running miscue following a Remi West leadoff triple in the fifth inning cost Murray State a chance at the lead, Mullens pulled all the correct strings down the stretch.
Facing the heart of the Kirkwood order with the go-ahead runners on base with one out in the sixth, the Lady Aggies went to freshman stalwart Christina Clark, who coaxed a pair of infield pop outs to escape the jam.
Shallen Mershon walked and Abby Beck singled to start the bottom of the frame and Murray State again went to the bench and pinch runners Mattie Richardson and Noble. Kenzie Tuck popped up for the first out before Rock stepped up and delivered a smash down the left field line that scored both speedsters to put the Lady Aggies in front for the first time.
Ace Alexa Hopkins returned to the circle for the seventh inning and worked around a lead off single with three consecutive groundouts to post her 10th save of the season. For the game, she scattered three hits and struck out three. Clark was credited with the win to improve to 18-0 on the year.
Kirkwood took a 1-0 edge in the fourth as Linder tripled and scored, but Murray State responded immediately when Mershon just missed a home run with a double off the fence to start the bottom of the stanza. She then scored the tying run on a Kirkwood error.
The Lady Aggies totaled six hits with Mershon notching two of those. Beck, Rock, West and Emma Damato tallied one apiece.
