In a mild 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America surprise, the Caddo Lady Bruins used a big game from senior Emily Robinson to knock off Carl Albert 57-46 in a first-round contest Wednesday inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
Caddo, ranked No. 2 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year, while Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert fell to 8-1.
Robinson exploded for a Mid-America Day 1 high of 26 points and also had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double. She finished 10-of-17 from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Caddo led just 36-32 after Carl Albert post player Audrey Plunkett scored a basket late in the third quarter. The Lady Bruins then scored 11 straight points — including seven by Robinson — to push their lead to 47-32 at the 5:30 mark of the fourth period.
The Lady Titans never got within single digits the rest of the way.
Caddo hit 7-of-10 field goals in the first quarter and led 18-9 after a 3-pointer by Harlee Mullens at the 1:16 mark.
Kennedy Coder hit two free throws and Ausha Moore followed with a fast-break bucket to end the second period and get the Lady Titans within 26-22 by halftime.
The biggest difference in the contest came from beyond the 3-point arc. Caddo hit 5-of-13 3-point shots and Carl Albert — usually a good 3-point shooting team — didn’t make a single triple in 15 tries.
Jaycie Nichols scored 16 points for Caddo. She finished 7-of-9 from the field, hit a pair of 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Mullens was next for the Lady Bruins with eight points.
Carl Albert got 12 points from both Ariana Diaz and Ausha Moore. Diaz finished 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and had four rebounds. Moore also had four rebounds for CA.
Caddo was able to overcome 17 turnovers.
The Lady Titans finished 14-of-16 from the free-throw line compared to an 8-of-14 effort by the Lady Bruins.
