Jaxson Robinson made it official.
The now-former Ada High school basketball standout signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Texas A&M last week during a celebration at the Banks Valley Guest Ranch near Pickett.
Robinson is forgoing his senior year and is heading to Texas A&M this fall. Robinson is going to reclassify into the 2020 A&M class and graduate high school early.
“We are excited and thankful to have Jaxson join our family. He’s a perfect example of a high character student-athlete,” said A&M men’s basketball assistant coach Lyle Wolf, who has spent the past two seasons in College Station. “Aggieland will quickly find out how special he and his family are. Jaxson’s presence greatly impacts the trajectory of our program.”
This past season, he averaged 15.4 points per game while grabbing 5.6 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists.
The Aggies’ gain is Ada High’s loss. But new AHS head coach Kyle Caufield was excited to see what the future holds for Robinson — who is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
“Jaxson is a great young man, and I will miss seeing that big smile and our conversations more than anything. I hate to see him go, but I’m excited about the opportunity he has ahead of him,” Caufield said. “He has put in so much work to reach this point and I’m happy for him. At the end of the day, I want what is best for Jaxson and his future.”
Texas A&M finished the 2019-20 season 16-14 overall and 10-8 in Southeastern Conference action.
While playing for Team Griffin in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Robinson helped capture the 2019 16U championship at the Nike Peach Jam. In the championship game, he hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points. In the semifinals, Robinson tallied eight points and scored 19 points in the team’s quarterfinal matchup.
A consensus top-75 recruit, Robinson is ranked 59th and 72nd by Rivals and 247Sports, respectively. Prior to his reclassification, the 6-foot-5 guard ranked No. 42 in the 2021 ESPN 60.
Robinson joins a talented class that features LaDamien Bradford, Hassan Diarra and Hayden Hefner, as well as graduate transfer Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac). The class is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.
