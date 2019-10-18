Roberson's return date for OKC still a mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder coach Billy Donovan explained before Wednesday’s tip that Andre Roberson would not be playing in Oklahoma City’s final preseason game.
Further, his future availability has become a bit of a mystery.
Roberson hasn’t played against an opposing team since suffering a severe leg injury against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 27, 2018, the 49th game of the 2016-17 season.
One thought is Roberson is well enough to play, but the Thunder simply won’t put him at risk in a preseason game. However, asked if it were the regular season, could Roberson play in his current condition, Donovan could not say.
Post practice comments through training camp paint a picture of Roberson talking part a great deal early in training camp, yet not so much lately.
Donovan appeared to make it clear the Thunder are treating Roberson with an abundance of caution.
“He hasn’t played in a year and a half, so when you amp up his intensity level like we have — he’s gone through five days of training camp really, really well — it’s going to take him time to adjust,” he said. “So whether it’s soreness in the knee, other parts of his body, tightness or fatigue or those kinds of things, you don’t just want to keep pushing him through it, because then you’re putting him at risk of potentially injuring something else.”
• Night off for Chris, Terrance: Chris Paul and Terrance Ferguson also did not play in the Thunder’s final preseason game for two very different reasons.
Donovan said Paul “feels good about where he’s at,” and chose to take the night off and rest his body.
Ferguson was involved in an auto accident on his way to the arena. According to the Thunder, he still arrived well in advance of the game and unhurt. Still, in the aftermath of the incident, it was decided to give him the night off.
• Fan favorite in the making: Late in the first half, Thunder rookie and first-round draft pick Darius Bazley enjoyed a memorable sequence even though it involved a blown layup.
First, he stole the ball from Memphis’ Jaren Jackson in the Memphis halfcourt and took off toward the opposite basket. Bothered by a chasing Jackson, he was unable to convert a difficult layup. Yet, as Jackson was corralling the rebound, Bazley took it from him again, quickly dished to and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped in an easy layup.
Rather than being credited with two steals in the sequence, Bazley was given an offensive rebound for the last takeaway. Whatever, the fans heartily approved.
• First-year coach: As recently as 2012, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was an assistant with the Austin Toros of the NBA D-League, which has since become the Austin Spurs of the NBA G-League. For some of his time with the Toros, he was assisting Quin Snyder, Utah’s head coach since the 2014-15 season.
He then spent one season as the Toros’ head coach, five seasons as an Atlanta Hawks assistant, a single season as a Milwaukee Bucks assistant before, voila, being hired to succeed J.B. Bickerstaff as the Grizzlies next head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.