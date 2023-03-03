OKLAHOMA CITY — The third-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves had rallied from a nine-point deficit in the first quarter and led by four early in the fourth quarter against private school and No. 4 Riverside during the first round of the Class A State Tournament late Wednesday night inside the State Fair Arena.
But too many missed layups and too many missed free throws ultimately led to a 43-39 Riverside victory.
The Lady Braves improved to 26-1 on the year — their only loss to No, 1 and defending state champion Seiling, who also advanced to the semifinals by rolling past Quinton 76-40, Riverside will clash with No. 2 Caddo at 1:30 p.m. today.
The Lady Wolves, who were making their sixth consecutive state tournament appearance, finished the season at 24-4.
Despite the tough loss, Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said he was proud of his team for having every opportunity to defeat a team that is made up of seven players from out of state — three of those with offers from Division I college programs.
“Nobody gave us a chance and we were right there,” Hurt told The Ada News following the game. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a group. (Riverside’s) only loss is to Seiling with several starters out. We played them toe-to-toe all night.”
Another one of Riverside’s victims this season was the Class 4A No. 17 Ada Lady Cougars. The Lady Braves edged Ada 65-58 as part of the Sequoyah Invitational Tournament in December.
Riverside opened the game on a 12-5 run and when Day Whitehawk drove down the lane, scoring and completed a three-point play to open the second quarter, the Lady Braves were on top 19-10.
Avery Ellis knocked down a 3-pointer with just 36 seconds left in the period to get Vanoss within 23-21, but Riverside scored two quick buckets in the closing second and carried a 27-21 lead into halftime.
The Lady Wolves brought out their patented defense that they have employed most of the year in the third quarter, limiting the Lady Braves to just six points. Vanoss used a 12-4 run, capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by Madi Faust and two free throws by Avery Ellis that put Vanoss ahead 33-31 at the 26.7 mark.
Riverside guard Karliey Parker drove to the basket with time running out and was fouled. She hit two free throws that tied the game at 33-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was a sign of things to come.
Faust scored on back-to-back cutbacks to open the fourth frame and Vanoss led 37-33 with 5:40 to play. But nothing much went right for the Lady Wolves after that.
Parker began to take over for the Lady Braves. She hit a free throw and then her only 3-pointer of the game to knot the score at 37-37 with 4:07 remaining.
Both teams had trouble scoring for the next three minutes and Vanoss had three turnovers during that span — including a pair of Parker steals.
Parker scored on another drive through traffic to put the Lady Braves ahead for good at 39-37 with 1:18 left. She then got a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a basket that pushed the Riverside lead to 41-37. she finished with 11 points, eight coming in the final period. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Again, Vanoss had opportunities to get back into the game but missed three free throws and had an offensive foul in three straight possessions.
“We just couldn’t find a bucket down the stretch,” Hurt said.
Riverside post player Terayna Jones finally iced the game by hitting a pair of free throws with 7.5 ticks on the clock.
Avery Ellis had a strong state performance appearance with a game-high 19 points for Vanoss. She hit 6-of-12 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and also had seven rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.
Faust finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lady Wolves.
Caidence Cross score four state tournament points and Jacee Underwood made a bucket for Vanoss.
Livi Ellis didn’t score but had seven rebounds, blocked three shots and altered a few more.
Jones registered a double-double for Riverside with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Parker was next with seven points.
The Lady Braves hit 11-of-15 free throws while Vanoss missed eight free shots, finishing 7-of-15 from the line. Both teams committed 19 turnovers.
