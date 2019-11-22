This past week in the Great American Conference was rivalry week, and it was not disappointing.
Two of the most-played rivalry games in the USA were decided by a total of seven points. After a combined 198 games, the leaders in the series are ahead by a total of only four games. Both games came down to the last minute and in both games, the winners came from behind to turn what looked like a loss into a win.
In Durant, America, the 103rd game in a series now known as the Great American Classic saw East Central score 29 unanswered points to go from trailing 38-13 to winning 42-38 over archrival Southeastern.
The Savage Storm now leads the series 50-47-6. If this year’s outstanding freshman class can go undefeated against Southeastern in their four years, the series will be tied at 50 all in 2022. The storied series begin in 1909.
In Arkadelphia, Arkansas, a cross-town rivalry known as the “Battle of the Ravine” was played for the 93rd time. This time it was for the conference championship.
Ouachita Baptist scored with 35 seconds left in the game to claim a 24-21 win over Henderson State. Henderson jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was 14-7 at the half, as Ouachita scored with 0:32 left in the second quarter. The score was tied 14-14 at the end of the third.
Ouachita added a field goal at the 11:40 mark of the fourth quarter to go ahead 17-14. Henderson State came back to score and take control with only 1:44 left in the game. However, Ouachita wasn’t finished. They went 74 yards in seven plays to claim the victory, conference championship and an undefeated season.
The win gives Ouachita a 44-43-6 lead in the series. Ouachita finishes at 11-0 and Henderson at 9-2 and third in the conference.
For East Central, unlike the other 25-point comeback this past weekend in Waco, Texas, (Oklahoma vs. Baylor) it was not a tale of two halves, but more a tale of a team leaving nothing on the field to get a win.
For the second week in a row, the young Tiger team showed how much they have grown up this year. They did the impossible in the last 18 minutes of the game. Southeastern scored with 3:29 left in the third quarter to push their lead to 38-13 and, undoubtedly, the celebration was on and the Savage Storm football team was making plans to be at the ECU-SE basketball game in Ada on Feb. 13.
From that point on, the ECU team showed what many believe will be a glimpse of the team’s future. The Tigers dominated the hosts, outscoring them 29-0 the rest of the way. The Tigers ran 31 plays and gained 228 yards.
In that time frame, the ECU defense forced the Savage Storm into two three and outs and a seven-play, 7-yard drive that ended with a fumble recovered by the Tigers. The Storm completely lost their composure in the fourth quarter as they racked up two personal fouls, two pass interferences, an unsportsmanlike conduct and a holding penalty for 85 yards in penalties.
The Tigers had a single defensive holding penalty.
Southeastern did not go down without a fight. After the Tigers scored to take the lead, the Storm started on their own 25 with 2:33 to go in the game. In a long 2 ½ minutes that saw the clock stop after six incomplete passes and three timeouts, the Storm reached the ECU 4-yard line with 11 seconds left.
On 2nd-and-goal, the Storm appeared to have completed a touchdown pass, but they were guilty of pass interference. This moved the ball back to the 19.
Following an ECU timeout, Devon Roush capped a day that saw him named the GAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week with a 10-yard sack of SEOSU quarterback Daulton Hatley on the game’s final play.
Roush, a 6-1, 215-pound freshman linebacker from Houston, recorded 11 tackles (six unassisted, five assisted), including a pair of quarterback sacks for a total of 22 yards and 3.5 tackles for losses totaling 26 yards. He forced a fumble with 4:11 left that led to the Tigers’ final score.
For the game, the Tigers had five sacks totaling 36 yards and six tackles for losses for a total of 38 yards.
In his final game as a Tiger, senior linebacker Keaton Bell recorded eight tackles, including a sack for a loss of 10 yards. Senior tight end Dilland Gardner closed out his career with four catches for 76 yards.
East Central finished the year at 3-8, and Southeastern is done at 1-10.
In other GAC action, Harding (10-1) defeated Arkansas Tech (3-8) 49-14 and finished second in the conference. Southern Arkansas (8-3) downed Arkansas-Monticello (5-6) 34-32 and finished in fourth place in the standings. Monticello finished sixth.
Oklahoma Baptist (7-4) defeated Southern Nazarene (2-9) 52-27 to finish fifth and in the final game of the weekend, Northwestern (4-7) was victorious over Southwestern (3-8) to finish in seventh place. East Central, Southwestern and Arkansas Tech tied for eighth with 3-8 records. Southern Nazarene finished 11th at 2-9, and Southeastern finished alone in last place at 1-10.
Both Ouachita and Harding qualified for the Division II playoffs in Super Region 3.
The playoffs feature 28 teams divided into four super regions that include seven teams each. The top-seeded team gets a bye in the first round.
Ouachita is the third seed and will host Lindenwood Missouri (8-2) on Saturday. Harding, the fourth seed, will travel to Northwest Missouri State (10-1). If both GAC teams win, they will meet in the second round.
Southern Arkansas has accepted an invitation to play in the Heritage Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Corsicana, Texas, against Eastern New Mexico (7-4). Henderson State will be playing Missouri Western (8-3) in the Live United Bowl Dec. 7 in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The only losses for each of the top five teams in the GAC came at the hands of the teams that finished above them. For some teams, a few points in games made a big difference in their seasons.
Both Arkansas-Monticello and East Central had six games decided by four points or less. Arkansas-Monticello finished at 5-6 and won games in overtime and by three points twice and two points once. They lost two games by two points each.
The Tigers won games by one point and four points and lost games by one point and three points twice. Against Oklahoma Baptist, ECU scored late and missed a two-point conversion to trail 42-41. The Bison scored on a fluke play with 23 seconds left as they were trying to run out the clock.
One bit of tradition resulting from the East Central-Southeastern rivalry is that the winning football team generally shows up in full force for the basketball game in which their school is the visiting team.
It is sometimes a bit tense, as they remind the hosts of the final score with signs or chanting the score or in other ways. One thing for sure is that it will be a quiet night in Kerr Center when the East Central basketball team hosts the Savage Storm on Feb. 13.
Fans might want to make the trip to Durant on Jan. 16, when Southeastern hosts the Tigers on the basketball court.
