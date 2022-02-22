Rival Southeastern runs away from ECU men

Southeastern used a big first half and knocked off East Central 85-74 in a battle between the two rivals in a Sunday afternoon makeup game inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Southeastern improved to 20-5 overall and 15-5 in Great American conference play, while the Tigers fell to 9-16 and 7-12.
Coach Max Pendery’s team had defeated the Savage Storm 115-113 in two overtimes back on Jan. 13 in Durant.
A monster dunk by ECU’s Shemar Smith off a nice assist from Brennen Burns put the Tigers on top 29-28 at the 7:35 mark of the first half. The game had been a see-saw affair up to that point.
However, Southeastern went on a game-changing 18-3 volley and when Kellen Manek drained a 3-pointer, the visitors led 46-32 with 2:09 left in the first half. SOSU led 49-34 at the intermission.
Southeastern’s lead grew to 66-45 on a fastbreak layup by Bobby Johnson at the 12:02 mark of the second half.
Smith led East Central with a double-double that included a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. He sank 11-of-21 field goals and went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Jakeem Acres finished with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Both AJ Ferguson Jr. and Burns followed with eight points apiece. Burns had six assists and Ferguson collected two steals.
SOSU scoring machine Adam Dworsky finished with 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting and had five assists and six rebounds. Jett Sternberger also scored 21 points and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Ante Brzovic finished with a double-double for the visitors with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
East Central is at Ouachita Baptist at 6 p.m. tonight and hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Senior Day for ECU is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist.
