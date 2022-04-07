Rival Southeastern blanks ECU softball team

DURANT — Southeastern ace Amberlyn Walsworth shut down the East Central University softball team and the Savage Storm breezed past the Tigers 8-0 Tuesday in Durant.
ECU dropped to 10-22 overall and 8-13 in Great American Conference play, while Walsworth struck out 12, scattered four hits and didn’t walk a batter in six dominant shutout innings.
Southeastern evened its overall record at 20-20 and is 11-10 in the league.
SOSU’s Cheyenne Mahy was a one-girl wrecking crew for the Savage Storm offense. She homered twice and drove in six runs and finished 3-for-3. Mahy just missed the Southeastern RBI record for a single game which sits at seven.
Gracie Ore added a pair of hits, while Bailey beard, Kamarie Wallace, Marilyn Alvarado and Lauren White each added a hit. White’s hit was a solo home run.
East Central’s four hits came from four different players — Latta High School product Cheyenne Adair, Megan Lesko, Josi Goodman and Gabi Quintanilla.
Taia Harris was the losing hurler for the Tigers. She struck out three, walked two and gave up six hits and five earned runs in 3.2 innings.
East Central will host Southern Nazarene University in a three-game series this weekend. A single game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Field.
