Riley will miss seeing Bill Snyder on K-State's sidelines

NORMAN — Someone will be missing when Oklahoma travels to Kansas State on Saturday.
For just the second time since 1987, a Sooner road game in Manhattan won’t include Bill Snyder on the K-State sideline after his retirement last season.
“Kind of weird,” Riley said, “looking at that sideline and not seeing the old Alamo Bowl white jacket of coach Snyder down there. It’s kind of strange not seeing him there.”
Snyder’s son, Sean, remains on staff as a senior special teams analyst.
Fifth-ranked OU is a three-touchdown favorite Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). K-State has momentum after picking up its first Big 12 win under new coach Chris Klieman.
The Wildcats took down TCU 24-17 last week and believe they’ll have a fully healthy Malik Knowles back at receiver, which could improve the offense.
Riley likes what Klieman’s done with the program after transitioning from his time at FCS power North Dakota State. The Wildcats won 31-24 at Mississippi State in September.
“No shock at all that they are playing very well,” Riley said. “They’ve taken to his system well. In some ways, they are certainly different to what they’ve done in the past. In some ways, they are not. You still see the toughness and physicality that we’ve come to expect from K-State. That’s certainly hasn’t changed.”
• Still preaching Sermon: Riley promises Trey Sermon’s production slide over the past few games is only circumstantial. Sermon has just five carries in that span.
“Snap wise, he’s had the second-most snaps the last two games. He has played,” Riley said. “The ball hadn’t quite found him.”
OU ranks 116th nationally in plays run per game, which makes spreading the ball around difficult. Riley added Sermon has practiced well and “our confidence level in him has not wavered one bit.”
“There’s several guys in that room and across the offense that have had varying level of production throughout the year. Some big games, some not,” Riley said. “We’re going to need all those guys. We realize that and I think Trey does as well and he’s handled it just like anybody else would and he’ll be ready when his opportunities come up.”
• Opener: Jalen Hurts has found a routine he likes: opening his press conference with a statement. He did it again Monday, starting with his signature “the 24-hour rule is over” line.
Hurts has done it three weeks in a row. He usually preaches team focus, but Monday he talked about the importance of chemistry.
“One of the things that’s caught my attention is how this team is starting to realize the importance of togetherness in playing for one another, playing for the man next to you,” he said. “It’s one of those deals where we’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing, continue to attack every day and take positive steps.”
• Murray, Calmus miss each other: Former OU linebacker Rocky Calmus, a backbone behind the 2000 national championship team, was spotted in Norman over homecoming weekend.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray said the two weren’t able to connect. Murray is trying to join Calmus as one of OU’s Butkus Award winner.
“I kind of didn’t really know he was back in town until my mom told me actually after the game. Apparently my mom’s met him, and they had a brief conversation,” Murray said. “I didn’t get a chance to meet him, look forward to meeting him in the future, but definitely one of the greats around here. Definitely a guy that’s, to do what he did, to win that specific trophy, definitely a guy that I look up to.”
• The Hall way: Jeremiah Hall does a lot at the H-back position. He does enough blocking that he’s in tune with the offensive line, which is beginning to jell after playing two straight games with the same lineup.
Hall, who blocks with his hand in the ground some plays alongside them, has taken notice. Sometimes he feels like an honorary linemen.
“When they got the offensive linemen award last year for the best offensive line in the country, me and Carson [Meier] were like, you know, that’s a little bit of us,” Hall said with a smile. “We weren’t in the picture or anything like that. But yeah, I do feel part of those guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.