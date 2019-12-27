Riley very aware of perception of Sooners

ATLANTA — Lincoln Riley was finished taking questions after about 30 minutes with reporters last week, so he asked them one.
“How many of you guys would have raised your hand at Kansas State if you thought we were gonna be in the playoff?” Riley asked.
“And if any of you thought we would, you were lying.”
When the College Football Playoff pairings were released weeks ago, Riley’s Oklahoma team was not only viewed as far inferior to top-ranked LSU, but also to the other national semifinalists.
Many saw the Sooners as the misfits compared to Ohio State, which had an argument to be the nation’s top overall seed, and unbeaten, defending national champion Clemson.
ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski didn’t seem to mean disrespect, but when he asked Riley recently about the heavily favored No. 1 Tigers, Riley’s lips seemed to curl.
“Well, we are gonna go ahead and show up,” Riley said. “We are gonna kick it off and see.”
According to betting lines posted at VegasInsider.com, the 14-point spread between LSU and OU is the second largest in CFP history. The teams will arrive at their respective Atlanta hotels Monday ahead of the Peach Bowl (Saturday, 3 p.m. ESPN) riding vastly different waves of momentum.
LSU (13-0) stamped its CFP ticket with an emphatic 37-10 victory over Georgia in the SEC title game, then reaped handfuls of postseason awards, starting with star quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and virtually every major player of the year honor.
Tiger receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award, Grant Delpit earned the Jim Thorpe Award and the entire LSU offensive line won the Joe Moore Award.
OU (12-1), meanwhile, survived Baylor in overtime and required outside help reaching the national semifinal. In the weeks since, critical questions have been raised about who the Sooners will have available Saturday.
Sack leader Ronnie Perkins is reportedly suspended for the game, along with backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges, and starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will reportedly miss the bowl with a broken collarbone.
That’s become a trend for the Sooners in recent seasons. Baker Mayfield suffered from flu-like conditions ahead of the 2017 CFP game at the Rose Bowl, and receiver Marquise Brown was hampered by a foot injury ahead of last season’s Orange Bowl.
If there’s a bright side for OU, it has a chance to score a huge upset — which has been historically good to No. 4 teams in the playoff. Both times No. 1 seeds have lost, the lowest seed has won a national title (Ohio State 2015, Alabama 2017).
In the largest spread in CFP history, Alabama was favored by 14.5 points over OU last season.
“It doesn’t matter what the outside noise is,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “At the end of the day in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 28, it’s gonna be a 60-minute ballgame.”
The reported suspensions have hit OU’s defense particularly hard, but it’s still a confident unit, Murray said.
“Extremely confident,” he said. “We understand that it’s about us. We understand that when we do what we do and do our jobs and don’t try to do anything outside of that, we get great results. That’s what we’re focused at — executing and doing what we need to do as a defense.”
Riley believes experience can factor in for the Sooners this time. Most of his players have been in this position before.
“We’re a team that when you ask everybody in this room that’s been in a college football playoff, there’s a lot more hands that are up than aren’t,” Riley said.
Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey is trying not to think about the perceived slights.
“I’m just out there doing my job every play, and that’s all I really care about,” Humphrey said. “I don’t really care about who’s an underdog, who’s favored. Doesn’t really matter to me.”
But rest assured, it likely does to some Sooners.
“Everybody’s gonna have their opinions on the outside. A lot of people said we weren’t gonna play great defense here,” Riley said, wrapping up his sound bite with Wojciechowski. “A lot of people said you can’t replace all these offensive players that went to the NFL. A lot of people said you’re not gonna win the Big 12 this year … You’re not gonna go to the playoff after you lose at Kansas State. So it’s not the first time we’ve been told something like that. I like how our team has responded.”
