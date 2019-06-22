Riley, Sooners land top-rated 2021 player

NORMAN — Fifteen years ago, Adrian Peterson committed to Oklahoma. Not since have the Sooners landed the country’s top overall recruit.
It happened again Thursday morning when OU coach Lincoln Riley received a jolt of good news.
Brock Vandagriff, a pro-style quarterback and the top-rated player overall in the 2021 class according to Rivals.com, committed to the Sooners, giving them the nation’s top QB for the second time in two seasons.
OU worked quickly after Vandagriff attended one of Riley’s elite high school camps in early June. The rising junior told Rivals he visited Norman just twice.
Peterson was known for his hulking, man-child frame at running back. Vandagriff isn’t much different at his respective position, standing 6 feet 3, 198 pounds.
He’s already as physically equipped as anyone OU’s had at quarterback in recent memory, and figures to avoid the size questions that dogged back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who both became No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks.
OU continues to parlay those feats into futures riches. The nation’s top 2019 high school quarterback, Spencer Rattler, enters his freshman season with the Sooners this fall.
“I do think the success of our quarterbacks has certainly helped, then when we do identify [which ones to offer], being able to go get them,” Riley said.
Vandagriff is OU’s second 2021 commitment.
His hometown of Bogart, Georgia is just 12 miles from the University of Georgia campus in Athens. He chose OU over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and others.
He’s the second notable commitment OU’s received from a Georgia prospect within the year. In January, Riley signed Jadon Haselwood, the 2019 class’ No. 4-ranked overall player, out of Ellenwood.
Riley prefers to identify and secure QB commits early.
Like Vandagriff, Chris Robison, who was dismissed from the program as a freshman in 2017, committed the summer before his junior high school season. Rattler did the same.
Riley was asked in May about evaluating prospects over the summer, specifically quarterbacks, with what little in-season recruiting opportunities he has as a head coach and quarterback coach.
Game or workout highlights, as well as FaceTime for live repetitions, offer a peek at prospects’ skills, but there’s still nothing like seeing a player live, he said.
Riley was up close and personal with the QB earlier this month in a camp setting. But Vandagriff’s reputation mostly preceded him.
His sophomore season at Prince Avenue Christian High School — where he played for his dad, Greg — he threw for 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns (7 interceptions) while completing 64.8 percent of his passes.
OU lacks a 2020 quarterback commit, but now faces less pressure to sign an elite QB prospect from that class. Assuming no departures, the Sooners figure to have Rattler on campus for 2020 as either a sophomore or redshirt freshman starter with Tanner Mordecai as the backup.
Vandagriff would arrive the following year, with either Mordecai still on the depth chart, or perhaps a 2020 QB or transfer.
Those pieces won’t fall for some time. But in the moment, OU celebrated Thursday.
Mayfield and Murray both reached out to Vandagriff on Twitter to congratulate him on his decision. And somewhere inside the south end zone facility of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium there was likely a large celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.