Riley, Orgeron talked offense during meeting at NFL Draft

NORMAN — LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s scratchy voice lit up a little when he was asked Sunday if he had ever met Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. Sure enough, they have.
It was at a recent NFL Draft, and Orgeron quickly went to work getting information out of Riley.
“I immediately started asking him about his counter because I’ve been enamored with his play and his offense there,” Orgeron said. “I think that’s the first time we met, and we got along very well, had mutual respect for each other. I think that’s the only time I’ve seen him.”
The play, in which two backside linemen pull from one side of the line of scrimmage to the other, will likely see the field Dec. 28 when No. 1 LSU and No. 4 OU meet in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta (3 p.m. ESPN).
“Certainly enjoyed getting a chance to visit with him,” Riley said remembering his and Orgeron’s visit. “Certainly been aware of what he’s been able to accomplish throughout his career.
“I’m going to have to remember what I told him about the counter play so we don’t do that on the 28th.”
• No word: First it was Brendan Radley-Hiles, then Adrian Ealy, then finally Kennedy Brooks. Oklahoma players took a bruising in its Big 12 title victory over Baylor on Saturday.
Riley had no update on those players Sunday as he spoke from the recruiting trail. It was too early to evaluate them.
All three players are important to OU’s postseason. Brooks is OU’s second-leading rusher with 976 yards.
Radley-Hiles has played some of his best games in two seasons at nickelback recently, and the secondary lacks depth there.
Ealy entrenched himself as a starter in the preseason and hasn’t let go of his right tackle spot. He was replaced Saturday by Erik Swenson.
• Motivation: ESPN’s Jim Mora has been among notable analysts who don’t believe OU’s defensive turnaround has been very stark.
More bulletin board information arrived Sunday, when ESPN’s David Pollack said the Sooners’ best chance against LSU would be bringing in a crop of transfers before the game.
Does OU see those messages and try to use them?
“At times,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Saturday. “You know, some of that, too, is what can the guys handle? You bring that up and ... I’m sure they’ve heard it.”
• A discussion?: CFP committee chairman caught a few people off guard saying there had been “a discussion” around OU (12-1) and Georgia (11-2) for the fourth playoff spot following Saturday’s events. Georgia was beaten by 27 points in the SEC championship.
Mullens backed off that later, saying the discussion wasn’t intense.
“We wanted to be thorough. It was more focused on being thorough. But the case for Georgia is their wins against ranked opponents and the strength of their defense. Similar to what it’s been all year. They’ve got three real quality wins,” Mullens said. “There was some back-and-forth, but I think it’s fair to say that we did our due diligence, making sure we were thorough and that we had it right.”
• Line, tickets: LSU opened as a 9.5-point favorite (SuperBookUSA.com) and an 11.5-point favorite (Betonline.ag), according to early lines.
OU season ticket holders will receive a email in the next day regarding the number of tickets they’re qualified for. OU student football season ticket holders will receive email and social media updates regarding bowl ticket purchases within the next 72 hours.
