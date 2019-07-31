Riley excited about latest defensive recruits

NORMAN — Oklahoma fans were eager for Lincoln Riley to discuss his quarterback situation, defensive struggles and favorite memories.
They were just as interested, however, to hear Riley talk recruiting at a coaches luncheon last week.
One fan wanted to know which uncommitted recruit excites Riley the most. The Sooner head football coach can’t comment on unsigned high school prospects due to NCAA rules.
He was able to comment on what’s been his biggest recruiting battle win since taking the OU job in 2017.
“I’d say probably this defensive class that we just brought in,” Riley told the crowd. “We recruited the majority of these guys last year at a time when we hadn’t yet hired a defensive coordinator and didn’t have the full staff.
“The job our guys did in place of bringing in that front class, we’re really excited about that ... and we were playing kind of with one hand tied behind our back a little bit at that time.”
Riley said several freshmen should contribute in 2019 but didn’t specify which players.
He did note the importance of OU landing four-star defensive back Jeremiah Criddell and three-star athlete Ty DeArman leading up to the early signing period.
The Sooners’ 2019 class ranked fifth nationally, according to Rivals.com, which featured four four-star defensive backs and three four-star defensive ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.