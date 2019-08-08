Riley believes OU's emphasis on turnovers paying off

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t just been prolific the past two seasons. It has been among the nation’s most responsible with the football.
The Sooners ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, among FBS teams in turnovers lost since the beginning of 2018.
With that in mind, OU coach Lincoln Riley gave a promising report after his defense’s first preseason practice running Alex Grinch’s turnover-emphasizing “Speed D.”
“From an offensive standpoint,” Riley said, “I can say it’s been much more of a challenge for us in practice, just competitively, on the turnovers.”
For OU, that’s a good sign the defensive shift that took place in the offseason and began taking shape in the spring is right on schedule.
OU’s season opener Sept. 1 against Houston — which ranked 101st nationally in turnovers lost in 2018 and 63rd in 2019 — will provide a real gauge for the Sooners’ progress.
But Riley believes things are headed in the right direction.
“I like the way we practice,” he said. “I like the way we run to the ball. The intensity in coaching, the intensity in preparation right now is really good.”
• Mini-plan, single-game tickets on sale: A $125 two-game OU football ticket mini-plan and a limited number of single-game tickets are now on sale.
A mini-plan purchase offers fans a chance to get on the priority list for season tickets in 2020. The plan includes tickets to the South Dakota (Sept. 7) game, and either the West Virginia (Oct. 19) or Iowa State (Nov. 9) games.
A limited number of single-game tickets are also available: Houston (Sept. 1): $80 upper level/$60 lower level; South Dakota (Sept. 7): $75/$55; Texas Tech (Sept. 28): $95/$85; West Virginia (Oct. 19): $95/$85; Iowa State (Nov. 9): $95/$85; TCU (Nov. 23): $125/$115.
Tickets are available at SoonerSports.com or by calling the OU ticket office at (405) 325-2424.
• This, that: Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux said sophomore Isaiah Thomas has stood out this offseason.
“You could tell it’s slowing down for him and he’s making plays,” he said. … Linebackers coach Brian Odom, a former Ada High School playmaker, praised sophomore linebacker Levi Draper’s efforts to add nearly 20 pounds of muscle this offseason. Draper checked in at 245 pounds this fall after entering last season at 226.
